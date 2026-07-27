Employee Kept Showing Up For Years—Until His Reduced Shifts Became Too Much

Long careers can take a serious toll on both body and mind.

In this story, a man who had served in the food industry for three decades suddenly got fewer and fewer shifts.

After all those years of working, his body was already worn down, and now his shifts were being given to a new guy.

He confronted his boss about it, but things only became more frustrating, so he finally made a huge decision.

Check out the full details below.

Done with work in the food industry I have been in and out of the food service industry since I was 18 years old. I have survived the 100-degree lines, erratic schedules, and toxic managers. Today was the absolute last straw. I walked away. Honestly, my body is just completely done.

This man had 3 decades of experience working in the food industry.

After three decades on the line, my joints are screaming. My hands cannot take the constant gripping, chopping, and heavy lifting anymore. My boss tried to quiet fire me. He slashed my hours down to two days this week. He scheduled only one day next week. He gave all my shifts to the new guy.

He confronted his boss about cutting his schedule.

When I texted him today before my shift, I called him out on it. He tried to trap me into saying I was not coming in. He wanted to claim job abandonment. He said they wanted to train the new guy. They could have talked to me about it. I think they just wanted me out.

He stood his ground and finally sent his resignation.

I stood my ground. I told him I wanted to work. I could not survive on one day a week. He folded and told me the new guy would cover today instead. I sent my official resignation immediately. I turn 50 this year. I am officially retired from food service and retail.

Quitting a job where you spent most of your life can really be difficult.

But since OP’s health and body are significantly affected, I guess resigning may be the best action here.

Especially with the way he was being treated, getting out is a no-brainer.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Talk to an employment lawyer, advises this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

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Here are some suggestions.

Finally, this one has a question.

If they try to push you out, sometimes the best move is to walk out on your own terms.

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