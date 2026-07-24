Workplace fairness can quickly become a source of frustration when rules are not followed equally.

The following story is about an employee who noticed a coworker being recorded in the system as always “on time” despite actually arriving late.

At the same time, that coworker often criticized others for attendance issues and acted like the most reliable team member.

The situation created tension among staff who felt the system was being manipulated unfairly.

Let’s take a closer look!

Coworker Keeps “Fixing” Login Times to Make Themselves Look Better At my workplace, we have a system that tracks when we log in and start work. One coworker always seems to be logged in right on time, even though everyone knows they actually arrived late. They are also quick to point out other people’s attendance issues. They act like they are the most reliable person on the team.

This employee thinks it’s unfair and wants to know how to deal with it.

It is frustrating because attendance often affects performance reviews. It feels unfair when some people follow the rules, while others find ways around them. I am not trying to start drama, but this has been bothering a lot of us. Have you ever worked with someone who fudged timekeeping, schedules, or work records to make themselves look better? How did it turn out?

That kind of behavior really kills trust in a team.

And I agree that it’s unfair for employees to be commended if they are actually rigging the system.

It’s even worse when they are calling others out. It makes everything difficult and tense for those who are just trying to do things properly.

Some people monitor rules for others while quietly rewriting them for themselves. Isn’t this frustrating?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares an idea.

This is wage theft, says this one.

Another person got fired for the same violation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, short and true.

Integrity matters most when no one is watching.

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