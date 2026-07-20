Everyone Stayed Quiet as a Customer Insulted the Waitress, But Then His Daughter Spoke Up

You never know what’s going on in someone’s life, so it’s rude to assume you do. You’ll probably be wrong.

In this story, a drunk man comes into a restaurant and is immediately rude to the waitress, making assumptions about her life that are far from true. Then his family joins him, and the waitress learns why they’re at the restaurant.

Through it all, the man is rude, and his behavior gets worse until his teenage daughter, who looks like she doesn’t want to be there, finally can’t take it anymore and tells him off.

The waitress is very grateful for the teen, but she also feels bad for her.

Keep reading for all the details.

Teenage girl defends me in front of her awful dad. This happened the other night. We were unexpectedly very busy, and I was having an incredibly rough day. Everything went wrong, and at one point was yelled at by a grown man for something that was out of my control. So I was having a bad day, but I was putting my server face on regardless. I’m told I have a guy at table 9. I go up to greet him, his breath reeks of alcohol. I say “Hey there! How are you today? My name is Pira…” He cuts me off.

He already had a bad attitude.

Him: “dO yOu reaLly wAnNa knOoow? *Do you reaaaally want to know how my freaking day is going?”. Clearly, he’s drunk. Me: “Uh, I guess not! That’s okay. What can I get you to drink?”. Him: “See that’s what I thought. You don’t care. So how was your day miss, huh?”. Me: “Well it’s been pretty good, can’t complain too much. What can I get you to drink?”

His comments are even more rude.

Him: “OH OK. So your life is good? Everything is just great? Husband’s happy, kids are happy, you’re making great money?”. Hm, kind of judgmental. I’m not married nor do I have kids, but I’m trying to not get derailed or put behind more than I already am, so I tell him yep kids are good, everything’s fine. Him: “OK haha, well before you rudely asked how my day was and then admitted you didn’t really want to know, I was going to tell you I want a Budweiser. I say ok, I leave and meanwhile tell my manager this guy is drunk, not sure I should be serving him.

But she didn’t get out of serving him that easily.

She says he’s a regular and acts like this always (slurring and being a jerk) whether he’s drunk or not. He doesn’t stay long, just serve him. I bring him his Bud. “Oh Bud Light must’ve reeeeally changed up their labels, I’ve never seen one that looks like this”. Long story short, he’s adamant he ordered a Bud Light, not a Budweiser. Whatever. I take it back and bring him a new one.

The whole family shows up.

Now his daughter, ex wife and (new husband?) walk in. They sit down and are very lovely people. The two other adults order a beer, daughter looks very unhappy and it looks like she was forced to come. She says very little the entire time. Now before their food comes up, an incident happens where I become distracted. I’m walking out of the kitchen to pick up the refill on beers for my table (albeit about 5 minutes late), and I run into drunk guy holding 3 different beers Him: “WELL SINCE YOU COULDN’T MANAGE TO DO YOUR JOB AND GET OUR BEERS, I DID YOUR JOB FOR YOU. THANKS A LOT.” I tell him I’m very sorry, truly.

At least his family seems a lot better.

His daughter yells at him to shut up and his ex wife is assuring me it’s totally okay, it really wasn’t an issue. I now have an extra three beers since he went to the bartender before I could run them, so since I have to pay for them anyways and because I was a bit at fault for running behind, I being them over to the table and say “This round is on me guys, I’m sorry about the wait”. Drunk guy laughs. “WhAt arE thEse hahahaha, we didn’t order these!” Ex wife repeats what I said, since he clearly just ignored me.

Then there were the comments about the food.

He goes on mocking me, laughing and finally says “well okay then!”. The kitchen is backed up so I just start bringing the food as it comes, explaining everything is coming out at different times and I don’t want anyone’s food getting cold. Everyone understands, but everytime I set something down he makes a nasty comment about what I forgot. His daughter has finally had enough and her embarrassment turned into anger.

I feel so bad for the daughter, but good for her for standing up to her dad.

Daughter: “DAD, seriously shut the heck up. She just explained the sides are all coming in a minute. It’s clearly busy, and I’m sure she doesn’t even want to deal with our table anymore because you’re such a jerk.” He points to the beers as if to make a point about my bad service. I start walking away but hear her while I’m doing so Daughter: “So she forgot your beer, stuff happens. You don’t know what kind of day she’s having, and it’s just mean at this point. She even bought you a round, she didn’t have to. What is wrong with you?”.

The dad’s behavior finally changed.

I don’t hear the conversation beyond that, but when I bring the sides over the table is completely silent. The others continue to be pleasant while he’s sitting there just sulking and looking drunk and stupid. The other guy at the table (I understood him to be a step dad) comes over to me and explains it’s the daughter’s birthday and asks if I can bring a dessert, but not say anything about it. After all of this I make an awesome brownie sundae, which I comped for her.

Here’s how the situation finally ended.

Dad makes some stupid comment about hOw dId i kNoW? I’m not interested in making banter with you, freaking jerk. But I leave on good terms with the rest of the table, and step dad (who paid) leaves me a big tip and is very thankful for the free round of beers & dessert. Long story, I know. But I just want to say thank you to this girl. I was at my wit’s end, and her sticking up for me really helped me to move on with my day. I could see how uncomfortable she was the whole time and I really feel for her.

It was the daughter’s birthday? She clearly didn’t want to be there. Why did they force her to go? I’d like to think they would’ve let her celebrate her birthday somewhere else. Hopefully she has another celebration with her friends, something she’ll actually enjoy.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t. Read The Drama →

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Yes, at least the rest of the girl’s family seem nice.

We sure do!

This person knows what it’s like to be the girl in this story.

This person also had an embarrassing dad.

I especially feel bad for the teenage girl because this was her birthday. She was obviously unhappy, and when you see her dad’s behavior, it’s easy to see why she probably didn’t want to come to the restaurant. I’m sure she would’ve preferred to be anywhere else on her birthday.

I hope she at least got to do something fun on her birthday. If this was the highlight, it’s pretty sad.