The Backyard Border War: Why One Family Is Reporting Their Neighbor’s Invasive Construction to Code Enforcement

What ever happened to the concept of being a good neighbor?

Heck, what happened to just being a decent human being…?

You tell me!

Because it seems to be in short supply these days.

Just ask the guy who wrote this story.

Take a look at what he had to say about why his mom’s neighbor is at the top of his you-know-what list.

This guy bought the tiny strip of land between my parents’ house and the neighbors and built an ugly monstrosity. “While building this giant house he broke my mom’s water line, let’s see, three times now. The first two times were when my dying dad was bedridden and had to have clean water every hour because that was the only thing he could keep down because of the stomach cancer that was killing him.

I might be a little biased in my dislike for this guy. Anyways the utility company told him he couldn’t build within ten feet of the property line because they can lay utilities ten feet in either direction.

This situation is pretty terrible…

My mom’s water line is on his side and of course his house is like 2 feet away from our property line because he built a giant house on a tiny strip of land.

I talked with the workers who are over there building the house, because when they broke my mom’s line for the third time they yelled at her and it made her very upset on top of just losing her husband, so I marched over there all ready to claw some eyes out when I get the real story. They are all super stressed because this guy is a huge jerk to them and is demanding crazy things out of the house that just isn’t legally possible. Turns out his septic tank didn’t get approved to be put in but he still went through with it anyways. Anyways the manager ended up apologizing to my mom.

Why is this being allowed to continue?!?!

All the construction and people blocking and destroying my mom’s driveway has added to her stress times ten now that my dad’s gone. I really want to get back at him but I know I’m just being petty and he bought this property and he can do whatever he wants with it but I’m mad. He made the last year of my dad’s life a living hell.

Let’s face it…this guy sucks!

Also he killed the local fox’s babies and destroyed the annual otter nest there. For a few weeks we watched the fox mom walk around the bulldozed lot looking for her babies and it broke my heart. Who do I call to report the illegal septic tank?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This guy’s neighbor needs to give it a rest, don’t you think?

I sure do!

The least he can do is try to be a decent person…

This guy’s neighbor is taking things way too far…