Family Quietly Moves Away From Troubling Neighbors, but an Unexpected Knock at the Door Changes Everything

Moving house is a big decision, especially if you are doing so with a family. After all, a home is (ideally, at least) the place where you relax, feel safe, and unwind after a long day – and uprooting that can feel quite disorientating and stressful, at least at first. If your child has grown up in the same bedroom, the idea of leaving it behind for somewhere new, somewhere unknown, and somewhere different? That’s a big things to ask of them, so it needs to be done sensitively and with the utmost love.

Of course, there are always reasons to move, and whether that’s to accommodate your growing family, make more space for everybody, to relocate for a job, or simply because you’re not happy with your current home, it’s worth doing if it will give everyone a better life. That’s definitely the case for the family in this story, who never really felt comfortable with their neighbours. And given how the neighbours acted when they found out they’d moved, it’s easy to see why.

Read on to find out what happened here.

My neighbour followed us to our new home! I am a really private person and don’t like the neighbours knowing my business. We bought a new house and moved quietly and secretly, a little at a time. We didn’t sell our old housem so were able to move away under the radar of very nosy neighbours.

But their attempts to maintain their privacy didn’t last long.

Apparently this was too much for one nosy neighbour though: when my husband had returned with our four small children to the old house briefly, and she followed us in her car to the new house! One day, an ex-neighbour suddenly showed up at our new house! “Oh, this is where you snuck off to! Nice place you have here,” he gleefully exclaimed.

Let’s see how they reacted to that.

We just stood there, gobsmacked. How the heck did our ex-neighbour find us? We asked how on earth he knew our new address since we purposely hadn’t told anybody and he said, “oh, Liz followed you one day to find out where you moved to!” Is this normal behaviour?

Their determination to disappear seems a little odd, but perhaps something has happened in the past – even something with their neighbours – that meant they didn’t want them to know where they’d gone.

So the fact that their neighbours didn’t just respect that and accept that they’d moved on seems very creepy.

But actually following them to their new place and knocking on the door? That’s not right at all.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed that their stalker neighbours were very weird.

While others gave them tips for staying safe.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought it was a bad sign of things to come.

If this family’s reason for keeping their move under wraps was to do with their neighbours, then they’re in a really sticky situation now. The fact that they now know where they live, when the family were determined to get away, isn’t a good thing at all. But really, the fact that their former neighbour jumped into the car to follow them to their new place is not only unhinged, it’s a complete invasion of their privacy. It’s also stalking – and she could get into a lot of trouble for that, not to mention for the distress that she’s caused this family.

Folk should be entitled to go about their daily lives without the fear of being followed by people that they no longer live nearby to. But the fact that the old neighbour knocked on the door to essentially prove to them that they’d tracked them down is only serving to make this family feel extremely anxious and distressed – because who knows what is going to happen next? If their neighbours were not good people – and the evidence points that way – it could be a bad sign, suggesting that they might never be able to truly get away.

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