Family Seems Nice At First—Then Dad Accuses Waitress Of Lying About Their Past Visit

Have you ever run into someone who thought you were someone else? They’re convinced that they’ve met you before, but you are positive they are mistaken?

In this story, a waitress is in this situation. A customer is positive that she has waited on him before, and he refuses to believe her when she tells him that she just started working there. In fact, he gets pretty upset at her for not remembering him.

This sounds like a pretty frustrating situation. The waitress didn’t do anything wrong but tell the truth, but the customer refused to admit he was wrong even when he was proven wrong.

Keep reading for all the details.

“Don’t you remember me?!” I recently found a new job after losing my serving job due to Covid. About a week and a half at this new job I get sat a family of three; mom, dad and preteen daughter. I greet them and introduce myself, asking if I can start them with beverages. They’re perfectly polite and I return with drinks. Then the dad says to me: “Don’t you recognize me??” I’m confused. “No Sir.”

It must have been someone else.

Dad: “Are you kidding me!? We left you a really great tip! We were just here a month ago!” Me: “Sir I wasn’t working here a month ago. I was hired two weeks ago.” Dad: “No, you were our waitress and I tipped you, A LOT!” Now he was getting angry and insisted I was lying. His wife looked embarrassed.

This would be so annoying.

Then he started trying to be passive aggressive but honestly he wasn’t very good at it. Anytime I walked passed his table or checked on them he would say something like: “Wow, you’re giving such great service!” Or “You’re doing amazing, great job!”. To try to rectify once more, I ask him directly: “Sir, are you truly upset with me? I really was not employed here a month ago, I believe today is my 10th day here.”

The waitress chose not to let the annoying guy get to her.

He was still passive aggressive saying: “Oh no, no, no! You’re wondwrful!” And grinning like a mad man. I just smile and say “Okay”. Honestly I thought it was funny that he was upset about this and it didn’t really bother me, I’d always reply “Thank you!” to his fake compliments. Towards the end of their meal I stop by to offer dessert or a check. My manager happened to be walking past and I say to her: “Hey, these guys were in here just a month ago and they can’t believe that I don’t remember them.”

She proved him wrong, but that only made him more upset.

My manager chuckles and says “Well, that’s because we hadn’t hired you yet.” then walks off. The dad is giving me a death glare because I just proved that I was honest and that he’d been mistreating me all evening. When I brought the check which is digital, he was asking how to tip less than the 15% – 25% than the machine had offered as a suggestion. Dad: “I want to tip you exactly 6.2%. How do I tip exactly 6.2%? That’s all you’re getting! Exactly 6.2%!”

I feel bad for his wife.

His wife was mortified and asked him to lower his voice, but mostly just stared down at the table. I point and show him where to type the custom tip percentage. He keeps trying to look into my soul to make sure he’s upset me. I can’t help but picture a toddler screaming and crying while watching him have a tantrum. I had no cares to give. I let him know I’d definitely remember him next time. I’m thinking about calling him “6.2% generous tip guy” or maybe just “6.2%” when I see him next.

What a jerk! Why couldn’t he just admit that he was wrong? I wonder what he considers a generous tip.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person likes the nickname.

Another person hopes she gets to wait on him again.

This person has a theory.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Another person shares what they would do.

He’s not important enough to live rent free in her head. She should let it go.

I don’t completely agree with the idea of forgetting him though. If he comes back and asks if she remembers him, I like the idea of her assuring him that she does and that she remembers him as a bad tipper. Considering how he was going on and on about leaving a big tip once before, I think he’d hate to be called out as bad tipper even though that’s exactly what he is.

Talk about a rude customer!

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