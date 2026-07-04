Former Tenant Wants His Security Deposit Back, But He Also Doesn’t Want The Landlord To Contact Him For Any Reason

Imagine being a landlord, and a tenant moves out. If you were a good landlord, you would give them their security deposit back, but what would you do if the tenant told you not to contact them? How would you give them their security deposit back if you didn’t have their bank information?

In this story, one landlord is in this exact situation, so he has chosen to only comply with one of the former tenant’s requests.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m a live in landlord. A former lodger wants their deposit back but doesn’t want me to contact them After telling them I’ve reported them to the police, they vacated not long after. He sent me this via email “I have already contacted the police to report your behaviour and will press charges if you make ANY attempt at contacting me. Please return the deposit immediately. This can be sent today WITHOUT explanation. You DO NOT need to contact me to do this. You can make a transfer and no contact has to be made. “

The landlord gives examples of things he would contact the tenant about.

He thinks I’m unstable and harassing him by telling him stuff I legally have to ie: such and such a person is coming to view your room at such and such a time, or “There’s no water and the water company is looking into it”, “Water is now working”, “Door locks are an issue”, “Door locks are now fixed” etc… Yknow usual house stuff as well as of course telling him that it would be better if he leaves earlier after physically threatening a younger woman I charged £100 deposit on £400 (bills inclusive) rent. He deliberately caused this damage when he threatened a younger woman

It’s impossible to comply with both requests.

Now given he said that I have to send his deposit back (which would cost more than £100 to rectify) , and that I can’t contact him to ask him what his bank account details are, it means that per his instructions even if I wanted to give him his money back, I can’t They could theoretically do a charge back but then I have ample evidence to show my bank that not only did he live here but also the damage he caused was worth more than £100, so that’s a charge back that I will just win anyway But hey, I’m complying with his requests to not contact him even if that’s for his bank details. So it’s tough for him

That sounds like a frustrating situation. If the tenant wants his security deposit back, he needs to provide bank information, and it’s impossible to get that information without contacting him.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to a lawyer.

Another person suggests contacting the police.

This person would simply not respond.

But this person would contact him via mail.

It’s not possible to comply with contradictory requests.

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