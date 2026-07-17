July 17, 2026 at 12:20 pm

Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

by Sarrah Murtaza

receptionist in a mask looking at a sheet

Pexels/Reddit

Oftentimes guests at hotels don’t understand that there isn’t much a receptionist can do when it comes to accommodating them during a full house!

This front desk employee shares how an annoying guest wanted a room and made a scene about it.

“Can’t you just cancel a reservation that isn’t even there yet or switch their room!”

What amazes me even more is the fact that two people really asked this stuff today. Tonight is a real busy night. When I arrived for my shift, it was 40 arrivals with 15 rooms left to sell.

Things were already fairly tense…

Now with only the second half of my shift left to go, I only have one spare room left to sell or save for the night auditor to move someone in case she needs it.

Keep in mind that the particular room I have left to sell is a two double bed room with carpet in it. This room upstairs. All rooms downstairs have tile on it. These rooms are mainly for people with pets, elderly people and so on.

The first person who asked me this dumb question today. She called and ask about a particular room. She wanted a room that had “real floor” in it. No carpet.

UH OH…

When I asked her to clarify what she meant by “real floor” she said she preferred hardwood floors or she’ll accept rooms with tile. I’m not even gonna lie.

I never once heard of a hotel that had hardwood floors in ANY of their rooms in my almost twenty four years of living. I told her that I had no more rooms available with tile.

They’re all sold out.

She proceeded to say online through one of the third party site, it stated that we had one room left (NDD2). NDD2 meaning the two double bed upstairs… that had carpet in it.

That’s INSANE!

I tried to explain this to her and she still didn’t understand. She asked, “Can’t you just take away a room from one of the reservations that aren’t there yet!” Ma’am. I couldn’t even do that if I wanted to.

The only way I could technically do that is if there was either an elderly person who actually booked an upstairs room and needed a bottom floor room, OR a person that has pets.

She proceeded to try to argue with me about it and then went on to pull out the, “I’m calling corporate and reporting you” line and hung up.

The second person who asked me some crazy shit like that. I had to put a no vacancy sign on the door. We’re booked all the way and I still have three hours left.

She was really not letting this slide!

This time a lady walks in. I’m convinced she either didn’t read the sign or straight up didn’t care. She asked if I had any rooms available. I politely told her no ma’am, we’re booked.

She goes onto say, “well the parking lot isn’t even full yet can you just cancel someone’s reservation that isn’t here yet” Mind you we still have 18 arrivals coming.

The only possible way I could actually cancel a reservation is if someone calls and says they need to cancel. I offered to help and call around for her to see if there’s any hotels on the next exit that have any availability.

That’s so WEIRD!

Yet, I still got cussed out and told “I didn’t want to stay in this raggedy ass area anyway.”

I get it. Some people don’t know what hotel room codes mean online like NDD2, NK2, etc. I understand. But it’s also like.

Some of the third party sites have meanings on them and what they mean. They even show pictures of the rooms. So I don’t understand the audacity of some of these folks.

GEEZ! That sounds like a lot of drama!

Who would have thoughts some guests could be this difficult?!

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest that made a scene in the middle of the night, then immediately wished they hadn’t.
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Let’s find out how folks on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user knows that dealing with this trouble isn’t their problem!

Screenshot 2026 07 05 154015 Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

That’s right! This user knows how to avoid such trouble.

Screenshot 2026 07 05 154030 Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

This user knows what could have been a better reply…

Screenshot 2026 07 05 154046 Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

This user shares what changed at their hotel…

Screenshot 2026 07 05 154100 Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

YIKES! This user had a long day at work!

Screenshot 2026 07 05 154115 Front Desk Employee Faces Angry Guest After Explaining the Hotel Had No Vacancies

Some people really need to learn to troubleshoot in life!

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who still asked for a manager after receiving perfect service.
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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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