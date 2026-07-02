“Just Tell Me if It’s in Stock!”: Frustrated Customer Demands Availability Update—But Refuses to Tell the Employee What the Item Is

Have you ever called a store to see if a particular item was in stock? This can be a good idea so you don’t waste a trip to the store just to find out you can’t even buy the thing you need.

In this story, one woman calls a store to check if an item is in stock. She talked to an employee who said he would check and call her back. The problem is that he never called her back.

She got sick of waiting and decided to call the store again, only this time a different employee was working.

Keep reading for the employee’s perspective on what happened and how she basically made it impossible for him to help her.

I’ll take my money elsewhere Hear over the walkie that there’s a call for my department so I answer the phone. Customer is on the line, tells me she called yesterday and spoke to “some guy” about if we had an item available and was told he’d call back once he found out, but she never got a call back. Me: Oh, I’m sorry to hear that. What was the item you were looking for? Customer: You mean I have to go through this all over again??

The customer was pretty frustrated.

M: Well, since I’m not the one you spoke with originally, I’ll need some details to get an answer for you C: Did the guy not leave a note or something? M: He might have, what’s your name? C: Ugh, I don’t feel like going through this all again with you. Just let me speak to the guy I spoke to yesterday

Does she want him to help her or not?

M: Unfortunately he’s not in, I’m the only one working in this department today, if you don’t want to go over things again with me, I can leave a note for him to give you a call when he’s in? C: Oh, yeah, like he said he’d call yesterday?? No thanks! M: …ok… I’m sorry but if you don’t want to tell me your name or the item you’re looking for, and you don’t want me to leave a message for the person you originally spoke to, I’m not sure how I can help you?

This is pretty frustrating.

C: This is ridiculous. Just forget it, it sounds like company name is really confused about how to run a business. I’ll take my money elsewhere. And she hung up the phone on me as I was telling her to have a nice day. I just really don’t understand how she expected me to help her while simultaneously giving me NO information to go on. So sorry my work didn’t hire mind readers

I can understand why the customer was frustrated about not getting a call back, but she really needed to give OP some information about why she was calling if she wanted him to help her.

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Unfortunately, this is true.

Another retail worker shares something a customer once said to them.

Yup. You’ve gotta provide some details!

I bet that would be a lot of notes!

I can understand why the customer was frustrated, but she can’t expect the employee to be a mind reader. She could at least tell him what she’s looking for so he could look it up.

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