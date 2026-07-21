He Defended His Bachelor’s Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

Pulling an all-nighter has a way of catching up with you.

This college student had just defended his bachelor’s thesis after staying awake for more than 30 hours because of last-minute changes and the stress of preparing.

Plus, public transportation wasn’t running that day, so he had to walk more than 40 minutes each way. Needless to say, he was completely exhausted by the time he finally made it home.

So, when he got there, he crawled into bed and fell asleep. The only problem was that he forgot his phone on silent. So, when he woke up, he had over 30 missed calls from family members.

Now, they’re accusing him of all sorts of bad behavior for not answering their calls, and he’s not sure how to feel.

Let’s take a look at how it all played out.

AITA for not answering 30+ calls from parents because I was sleeping? Today was the day I (21M) defended my bachelor’s thesis. I didn’t sleep at all the night before due to anxiety and last-minute preparation. They actually moved my defense to a different date at the very last moment. I went and successfully defended my work (got an “A”), but came home completely drained and exhausted after being awake for 30+ hours. I also had to walk 40+ minutes each way because public transportation wasn’t operating.

When he got home, he laid down.

I collapsed onto the bed, closed my eyes, and just passed out. My phone was on silent mode because I forgot to take it off after leaving the university -_-. When I woke up, I saw that I had over 30 missed calls from my parents and my granny.

They accused him of all kinds of things.

When I called back, I was immediately met with accusations that I must have been partying (I have literally 0 friends to party with), drinking (I have literally never been drunk in my life), or doing drugs (I have literally never tried them). They yelled at me and lectured me for about 10 minutes. I could barely respond because I had just woken up and was still groggy and disoriented, so I suppose they became even more convinced that I was drunk. Apparently, I was “completely irresponsible” and had “terrified them and the relatives who happened to be with them.” In the end, I slept from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. I slept like a log, and it felt so good… but at what price? AITA?

Wow! His parents sound like something else.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this situation.

This person thinks sleeping was perfectly understandable.

Here’s some advice for him.

This person doesn’t see anything wrong even if he were doing those things.

Here’s a good point.

Honestly, who cares what they think?

Most people would feel relieved after finally hearing from someone they couldn’t reach all day. But instead, they immediately assumed he was doing something wrong.

Meanwhile, this should’ve been one of the happiest days of his life. He earned an A on his bachelor’s thesis, and that’s something most parents would’ve been proud to celebrate.

Instead of tearing him down like that, they should’ve been congratulating him on everything he accomplished that day.

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