July 21, 2026 at 5:35 pm

He Defended His Bachelor’s Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

by Heather Hall

College student waking up and reaching for his phone

Pexels/Reddit

Pulling an all-nighter has a way of catching up with you.

This college student had just defended his bachelor’s thesis after staying awake for more than 30 hours because of last-minute changes and the stress of preparing.

Plus, public transportation wasn’t running that day, so he had to walk more than 40 minutes each way. Needless to say, he was completely exhausted by the time he finally made it home.

So, when he got there, he crawled into bed and fell asleep. The only problem was that he forgot his phone on silent. So, when he woke up, he had over 30 missed calls from family members.

Now, they’re accusing him of all sorts of bad behavior for not answering their calls, and he’s not sure how to feel.

Let’s take a look at how it all played out.

AITA for not answering 30+ calls from parents because I was sleeping?

Today was the day I (21M) defended my bachelor’s thesis.

I didn’t sleep at all the night before due to anxiety and last-minute preparation. They actually moved my defense to a different date at the very last moment.

I went and successfully defended my work (got an “A”), but came home completely drained and exhausted after being awake for 30+ hours. I also had to walk 40+ minutes each way because public transportation wasn’t operating.

When he got home, he laid down.

I collapsed onto the bed, closed my eyes, and just passed out.

My phone was on silent mode because I forgot to take it off after leaving the university -_-.

When I woke up, I saw that I had over 30 missed calls from my parents and my granny.

They accused him of all kinds of things.

When I called back, I was immediately met with accusations that I must have been partying (I have literally 0 friends to party with), drinking (I have literally never been drunk in my life), or doing drugs (I have literally never tried them).

They yelled at me and lectured me for about 10 minutes. I could barely respond because I had just woken up and was still groggy and disoriented, so I suppose they became even more convinced that I was drunk. Apparently, I was “completely irresponsible” and had “terrified them and the relatives who happened to be with them.”

In the end, I slept from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. I slept like a log, and it felt so good… but at what price?

AITA?

Wow! His parents sound like something else.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this situation.

This person thinks sleeping was perfectly understandable.

Missed Calls 3 He Defended His Bachelors Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

Here’s some advice for him.

Missed Calls 2 He Defended His Bachelors Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

This person doesn’t see anything wrong even if he were doing those things.

Missed Calls 1 He Defended His Bachelors Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

Here’s a good point.

Missed Calls He Defended His Bachelors Thesis and Slept Through More Than 30 Calls — His Family Was Convinced He Was Partying

Honestly, who cares what they think?

Most people would feel relieved after finally hearing from someone they couldn’t reach all day. But instead, they immediately assumed he was doing something wrong.

Meanwhile, this should’ve been one of the happiest days of his life. He earned an A on his bachelor’s thesis, and that’s something most parents would’ve been proud to celebrate.

Instead of tearing him down like that, they should’ve been congratulating him on everything he accomplished that day.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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