He Didn’t Object to His Neighbors Building Right on the Property Line. Then Their Kids Turned His Yard Into a Private Playground.

When neighbors won’t stay off your land, you sometimes have to take drastic steps to keep them away.

What would you do if your neighbors had their kids playing in your yard all the time, and even putting their toys and things there?

That is what the family in this story was dealing with, and since his neighbors were rude anyway, he doesn’t want to put up with it. So, he is thinking about sending them a certified letter telling them to keep the kids away, but he isn’t sure if this might just make things worse.

Personally, I think he should try to talk to the neighbors first, but if that doesn’t work, taking the next steps may be required. Read the full story here and see if you agree.

WIBTAH if I told my neighbor his kids couldn’t play on our land anymore? In our neighborhood, everyone has a few acres of forest land.

Hopefully this won’t cause any problems.

My neighbors decided to use the flat land in front of their house for an addition and garage, building right to our property line. They have plenty of their own land behind their house though.

If they are using and maintaining the land, they could try to take it.

We had a survey done recently which made us realize how much of our land they had been using, driving on, parking, keeping a trampoline and swings. It’s so close to the front of their house that we probably won’t do much with that land.

Oh, if they are bad neighbors, then I would kick them right off the land.

The problem is, they are the biggest bullies I’ve ever lived near. We are unincorporated and have no HOA, and they hate basically everything we do on our property, and of course pay attention to it all.

And now they are pulling government records? These neighbors are the worst.

Recently my neighbor mentioned that he checked the county records for construction permits and thought we hadn’t pulled all the necessary permits for our basement remodel (we had). Now I feel like I have to read the fine print on all the zoning rules, and am just frustrated with their passive aggressive text messages about anything we do.

Maybe just ask them before sending a letter.

I’m really thinking we should send a certified letter telling them to stop using our land and to remove the kids toys, etc. WIBTAH?

If his neighbors were cool, I wouldn’t make a big deal out of them using some of my yard, but in this case, he should put a stop to it right away.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

I think putting up a fence is a great idea.

You know they would sue if anyone got hurt.

The toys and trampoline are a big risk.

It is his property. He can keep them off it if he wants.

Here is another person who says the trampoline is a liability.

He needs to get their toys off of his property right away. If he doesn’t tell them to remove them, they could sue him, which could be very costly.

It is awful that his neighbors are so bad, but at least that means he doesn’t have to worry about burning bridges. Walk over and demand that they move everything right away, or else take it off the property himself.