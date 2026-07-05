He Didn’t Work at the Station, But He Saved Her Afternoon Anyway. The Wholesome Reason She Couldn’t Place His Face.

Seeing a familiar face usually makes people feel a little more comfortable asking for help.

That’s exactly what happened after this grocery store employee finished work and stopped at a nearby gas station before heading home.

After parking, he noticed a customer struggling with the gas pump. And, at the same moment, she also noticed him in his polo shirt and assumed he worked there.

Instead of brushing her off, he decided to help anyway and tried to figure out why the pump wouldn’t work.

It didn’t take long to realize the customer had actually seen him just 20 minutes earlier at the grocery store where he really worked.

Read on to see how the whole scenario played out.

She must’ve remembered me from 20 minutes ago. I work at a grocery chain where we wear dark navy polos, and I had just finished my shift and gone to the gas station for smokes and a soda. I ran into my friend/ex coworker. Funny enough, we actually worked together at this gas station over 7 years ago, so we chatted for a bit by the ash tray. There was a lady trying to pump gas but having a hard time, so she was looking around for someone to help her and she must’ve thought I worked here because of the polo so she chose me.

Then, he realized he had already helped her once.

Ngl, I don’t mind helping people out, I wasn’t bothered at all, and I went in to ask the workers if she was on the wrong pump by chance (she prepaid), but it was just the pump being sticky (and she hung up the nozzle so the money went back on her card). She did have to go back in and repay, and I think one of the workers had to help her get it started. I actually did serve her about 20 minutes prior at my job, and she saw a familiar-ish face and a work shirt so I can see why she assumed that I worked at the gas station.

Aww! That’s so nice of him!

Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit have ever done anything like this.

People do it all the time.

They sure do!

It’s probably like this for a lot of folks.

This reader thinks he’s right.

He must have one of those friendly faces that makes people feel comfortable asking for help.

It’s also nice to see someone take a few minutes to help a complete stranger instead of pretending not to notice.

He certainly didn’t have to get involved, but he did anyway because it was the right thing to do.

If more people treated each other that way, the world would be a much better place. A little kindness really can go a long way.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was so fed up with the parking issues in his neighborhood that he reported missionaries for stealing spots. Read The Drama →