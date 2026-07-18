He Helped a Profitable Company for Years, but They Still Refused to Make Him a Full-Time Employee

Hard work doesn’t always guarantee recognition at work.

The following story involves a man who has always held a temp position in a bank for over three years.

Despite taking on more work and passing difficult licensing exams, he was denied a raise and full-time status.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue kept growing rapidly while his situation stayed the same.

Don’t you think it’s unfair to be in such a position? Read the full story below for all the details.

The bank I work for’s revenue has had explosive growth in revenue… and still won’t give me health insurance. Or a raise This is a smaller bank, but a subsidiary of a Fortune 500 bank. In 2024, our revenue was 30 million for the year. In 2025, our revenue hit 65 million. In 2026, we are already at 42 million halfway through the year. It looks like we will clear 90 to 100 million if everything stays busy.

This employee asked for a raise and didn’t get it.

I am still here on a temp agency contract after three years. I asked for a raise. They will not give it. I asked why I am not full time yet. The excuse is always that they do not know. They say I should be by the end of the year. I have heard that for over two and a half years now.

He is taking heavier loads of work.

I am taking on a significant amount of work. I am fixing full time employees’ mistakes all the time. I am passing professional licensing exams on my own. These are extremely hard exams. Nobody in my company has even passed or taken these exams.

He wanted to leave, but had no luck in applying somewhere else.

We cut down a few people in my group. I am doing about three times the workload I did a few years ago. I am doing this by myself. The best part is that our costs have stayed almost flat. They are barely even climbing 3 percent year over year. This has been the case for three years straight. Our revenue has almost tripled over that time period. I have had zero luck applying anywhere.

We can only endure a stagnant career position for so long. Honestly, that sounds like a lot of work for a temp position.

It is understandable for OP to react this way, especially after hearing the same promise for years without real action.

It looks like the company is getting comfortable keeping things as they are. This isn’t good!

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a sensible suggestion.

Work your wage, says this one.

Finally, this person thinks it’s crazy.

If they keep saying “soon,” it might just mean “not really.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program. Read The Drama →