He Insisted on Parking His Car in the Middle of an Active Construction Zone. The Brutal Lesson Workers Taught Him When He Refused to Move.

When parents get divorced, they often have to find an agreed upon location to drop off and pick up their kids. Sometimes this might be as simple as going to each other’s house, but often, it can be a neutral public location.

In this story, the agreed upon meeting location for two ex’s is a park and ride parking lot, but the parking lot is currently off limits and is being used as a work zone for construction workers.

Keep reading to see what happens when the parents are told they can’t be in this parking lot.

Don’t tick off construction workers by driving into our work zone. So, I do construction for a living. We were doing a job and had a park n ride we used as a yard and stored material there as well as our trailer to hold tools and stuff. Mind you, across the street and literally 20 feet down was another park n ride we weren’t allowed to use

But some non-construction workers pulled into the parking lot anyway.

So on a fine Wednesday I’m going to grab some stuff and I see 2 cars, each with multiple people who dont work there. I tell them they cant be there for safety reasons and it’s not a good idea as nails are all over the ground. The 1 guy copped an attitude and said they are doing a child exchange. As in the guy was either getting or dropping off his kid/kids. I told them they cant do it there and to do it across the street and there were signs saying to keep out.

He let them go with a warning.

He said there wasnt so I walked to the 3 high barrier and looked at the sign, came back and said it’s there. 1 women came up to me pleading not to escalate so I told them next time go someplace else or they would get a 500 dollar ticket per vehicle. I told all my coworkers about it and we all agreed its nonsense and next time they will get fined.

But it happened again.

Cue in the next Wednesday…. I see a vehicle pull in and I go over to tell them they cant be there, but it’s the mom saying that was the only place the dad would meet to drop the kid/kids off back to her. He refused the gas station and McDonalds, both a half mile away and refused the other park n ride. Then this jerk comes flying in, jumps out and immediately trash talks me. So I say enough is enough.

He had an idea.

Incoming revenge I call over and signal the leader operator. At first he was confused but picked up what I was telling him to do. He grabbed a giant piece of barrier wall made of concrete and rebar, and blocked the entrance/exit with it.

There were big consequences for trying to ignore the barrier.

Jerk was irate and said he was calling the cops. I told him it wont be removed till the cops come. He didnt like this so he went around it, popped the curb, messed up the front of his beamer, and snapped what I assume is a tiered, causing him to have his car towed, fixed, new tire, new rim, and on top of that he got a 500 dollar fine and a reckless driving ticket, costing more money and 4 points. Turns out he already had points and lost his license. Do I feel bad? Hell no.

I feel bad for the mom and the kids. The dad is clearly crazy and unreasonable. Why wasn’t he willing to meet somewhere else?

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Same!

One person explains how injuries impact insurance.

Another person has a question.

Of all the places to meet, they had to meet there.

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