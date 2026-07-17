He Just Wanted to Save Their Windshield. His New Neighbor Caught Him on Camera and Accused Him of Vandalism.

It has been a long time since I lived somewhere with freezing cold winters, and stories like this make me appreciate a warm climate year round more than ever.

Apparently, if you park your car outside in the winter, the windshield wipers can freeze and stick to the car. When I lived in a cold climate, I always had a garage where I could park my car, so this is never something I had to deal with.

Anyway, the neighbors in this story like to help each other out by putting the windshield wipers up for their neighbors so they don’t freeze and get stuck.

A new neighbor moved in and didn’t understand.

It was a misunderstanding, but they wouldn’t listen. Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Never touch your truck again? You got it neighbor I (59M) live in a major city in Ontario, Canada. I live in a small subdivision and have 5 neighbors total on my street. For the past few years during the winter when we’re getting a lot of snow or a bad storms, as I’m leaving for my overnight shift at around 8-9pm I’ll put my wifes windshield wipers up on her car and do a quick walk around to my other 5 neighbors and put their windshield wipers up on their cars (obviously not if they’re outside or something, but if it looks like they’re in for the night). Many of them forget to do this, as many of them have children and it typically slips their mind, and their wipers will be frozen to their car in the morning. It’s just something nice I like to do to look out for my neighbors.

The neighbors appreciate the help.

They’re all always grateful of this and thank me for it. Many of them started doing it too and there will be nights where I’ll forget to put mind and my wifes up, and in the morning one of the neighbors has done it for us. Anyway recently one of our neighbor’s moved and a new family moved in as of last week. It’s a young couple and their two young children. The other night I was leaving for my overnight shift at around 9pm. It was snowing really heavy and we were supposed to be getting almost 30cm of snow and it was FREEZING out. So I put my wifes wipers up and do my usual quick walk around to the other neighbors.

I guess he should’ve trusted his gut and walked past the new neighbors’ house.

I was hesitant when I reached my new neighbors house, as I’ve only introduced myself once, but did it anyway. As I was putting the second wiper up on their pick up truck the husband came charging out of his front door yelling “HEY WHAT THE HECK ARE YOU DOING TO MY TRUCK?” I tried to explain to him I was just putting his wipers up to help him. He continued to scream at me to “get the hell off my property and don’t touch my stuff AGAIN!”.

I like that the other neighbors backed him up.

The wife then came out and started yelling at me too. I apologized and started walking away. Some of my other neighbors heard the commotion and came outside to see what was happening. They tried explaining to him too that it’s just something we do, both of them wasn’t having it.

Now the neighbors want help!

Fast forward to this morning, I’m arriving home from my overnight shift and as I’m walking in I see the wife of this couple struggling outside to break the ice off the windshield wipers of the truck. Guess she was trying to take her kids to school and the wipers were frozen solid on the car. She sees me and yells over “Hey there! Do you mind giving me a hand please?” I look over to her and yell back “No sorry, thought I was to never touch your stuff again ma’am” and walked back inside. She yelled back at me “wow AH!”. Told my wife about this, she thinks I should’ve helped her because she was just trying to get her kids to school. I disagree as I was just following what they told me.

I think the neighbors got what they deserved. He tried to help, and they freaked out. Why should he help them now?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it…and regret it!

They certainly made a bad impression on the neighborhood.

Everyone seems to be on OP’s side.

I don’t think he was wrong not to help her. He tried to help the night before. Now, she has to deal with the consequences.

However, some other time, it might be good to clear the air and explain how he was trying to help, that is, if they want to try to be friends with the neighbors. It was clearly a misunderstanding.

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