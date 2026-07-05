He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

Imagine living in an apartment building, and one of your neighbors leaves trash bags outside his door instead of putting them in the dumpster. Would you mind your own business, talk to the neighbor about it, or get revenge?

In this story, one renter is in this situation and decides to get revenge. It doesn’t take very long for the neighbor to learn his lesson.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor keeps leaving trash by door in apartment hall. In the mid 2000’s I lived in Austin in an apartment. In my building the neighbor across the hall kept leaving his trash by his door. I know some apartments have a trash crew that comes by and picks up trash at tenants door’s but this was not one of those communities. Luckily our dumpster was very close to our building and it’s really no big deal to take it out.

This goes on for awhile.

Anyway, said neighbor finds that too difficult and leaves his trash out, sometimes for days. It’s hot in Austin and trash smells and I found it disgusting. This continues for a few weeks as I give it time to appear as a pattern, not a one off event. I’m also not the type to complain to management to contact the offending neighbor.

He got his revenge!

Leaving trash out is self evidently stupid and lazy, punishment for such laziness is not a verbal warning in my opinion, something stronger is needed. So after about week 3 of this nonsense I just started slicing the bottom of all his trash bags he left out. When the bag would be picked up all the trash would spill out. It didn’t take long for that problem to go away.

Wow! I could see how that revenge would be effective pretty quickly! I wonder if the neighbor realized it was revenge or somehow thought the bags were getting holes in them on their own just from being outside.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is in the exact same situation.

Another person handled a similar situation in a different way.

This person plans to try using this revenge idea.

Another person did the exact same thing, and the neighbors thought it was rats!

Everyone loves this revenge!

Nobody likes a trashy neighbor.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed. Read The Drama →