July 5, 2026 at 11:15 am

He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

by Jayne Elliott

trash piling up outside

Shutterstock

Imagine living in an apartment building, and one of your neighbors leaves trash bags outside his door instead of putting them in the dumpster. Would you mind your own business, talk to the neighbor about it, or get revenge?

In this story, one renter is in this situation and decides to get revenge. It doesn’t take very long for the neighbor to learn his lesson.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor keeps leaving trash by door in apartment hall.

In the mid 2000’s I lived in Austin in an apartment.

In my building the neighbor across the hall kept leaving his trash by his door.

I know some apartments have a trash crew that comes by and picks up trash at tenants door’s but this was not one of those communities.

Luckily our dumpster was very close to our building and it’s really no big deal to take it out.

This goes on for awhile.

Anyway, said neighbor finds that too difficult and leaves his trash out, sometimes for days.

It’s hot in Austin and trash smells and I found it disgusting.

This continues for a few weeks as I give it time to appear as a pattern, not a one off event.

I’m also not the type to complain to management to contact the offending neighbor.

He got his revenge!

Leaving trash out is self evidently stupid and lazy, punishment for such laziness is not a verbal warning in my opinion, something stronger is needed.

So after about week 3 of this nonsense I just started slicing the bottom of all his trash bags he left out.

When the bag would be picked up all the trash would spill out.

It didn’t take long for that problem to go away.

Wow! I could see how that revenge would be effective pretty quickly! I wonder if the neighbor realized it was revenge or somehow thought the bags were getting holes in them on their own just from being outside.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands.
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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is in the exact same situation.

2026 03 29 at 8.10.47 PM He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

Another person handled a similar situation in a different way.

2026 03 29 at 8.11.14 PM He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

This person plans to try using this revenge idea.

2026 03 29 at 8.11.39 PM He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

Another person did the exact same thing, and the neighbors thought it was rats!

2026 03 29 at 8.11.57 PM He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

Everyone loves this revenge!

2026 03 29 at 8.12.21 PM He Kept Leaving Trash Bags in the Hallway Instead of the Dumpster — His Neighbor Started Slicing the Bottoms Open

Nobody likes a trashy neighbor.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who fought back against their HOA and ended up getting the whole board removed.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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