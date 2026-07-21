He Loves His Two Cats. Now His Girlfriend Is Accusing Him of Loving a Feline ‘More Than Her’—and He’s Speechless

Most pet owners would probably say their animals are part of the family.

This man never thought twice about showing affection to his two cats because they’ve become such a big part of his daily life.

But then, his girlfriend caught him completely off guard.

She accused him of loving one of his cats more than her and even suggested he needed help because of how attached he was to them.

Now he’s wondering if enjoying the company of two affectionate cats somehow makes him a bad boyfriend.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for loving my cat? I am 41. My girlfriend is 39. I have 2 cats. One is 9 months old and a little black cat named Siri. The other is around a year old, a tabby named Beep. Both are affectionate and vocal. They always greet me when I come home. I also have a girlfriend. She is amazing, and every minute with her is awesome. She is always so cute when I am around, and it makes my heart happy when she giggles the way she does just before she hugs me.

Today, the GF started a fight.

But we just had our first big fight. I know how old we are, but it’s really bothering me. She up and said I love Siri (my black cat) more than her. It came out of nowhere. She said that I talk about my cats like they were girlfriends.

He tried to reason with her, but it didn’t work well.

I told her they were animals, for one. And one was male. I told her that I just really liked having two cats that enjoyed having me come home from work and that both were really sweet. This feels really weird to explain, but Siri doesn’t even act like a cat. She chirps, almost barks. And she is really gentle and cuddly. Is it weird to like that? My girlfriend says I need help for being attached to animals like this. I love my girlfriend, and she is awesome. But I also know I am too old to argue over small things like this too much. AITA?

Yikes! Those are some pretty crazy accusations.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This man would’ve confirmed the woman was right and dumped her.

Here’s some good advice.

This reader thinks the girlfriend needs help.

So true!

He may want to think a little harder about what this argument really means.

It’s pretty strange to feel jealous of a cat, especially when there’s nothing romantic or inappropriate about loving a pet. If she’s competing with an animal now, what’s next?

Everyone has different boundaries, but this feels like a bigger issue than the cats.

But, either way, if this is how she reacts to something so harmless, he should seriously consider whether they’re compatible before the relationship gets more serious.

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