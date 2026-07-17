Work uniforms should be practical and durable.

The following story is about an employee who was required to wear a company uniform.

However, he noticed that the pants kept falling apart, so he kept buying pair after pair.

Over time, the price increased while the quality noticeably got worse with each replacement.

After another pair failed almost immediately, he was left frustrated and out of money.

Let’s take a closer look!

My work uniform situation makes me want to quit I work in an office that deals with healthcare. You’d think it would just be business casual. But nope, we have uniforms. The shirts are perfectly fine. They just have the logo and they hold up. The pants, however, are absolutely ridiculous. They are just black slacks with our logo on the right upper pocket. They cost $30 when I started a year ago.

This employee bought a new pair of pants for $40.

Six months ago, my work pants split at the crotch. I asked my manager about getting more. He said it could take a while. He told me I could go to the uniform shop they use in town. I went, and the pants were now $40. It was pretty ridiculous, but not the end of the world.

After 6 months, the price went up again to $50.

Fast forward to last week, my pants split the exact same way. It happened almost exactly six months after the last pair. I went to the uniform shop. Now, the pants are $50. They are even worse. They do not have belt loops. They just have a drawstring. There are no more second pockets. The fabric is insanely thin.

They won’t even offer refunds or exchanges.

I didn’t have a choice because the old ones are all gone. I can’t get more. The next day, the crotch ripped. I went after work to get an exchange. They gave me a hard time. They claimed they don’t do refunds or exchanges if the uniforms are worn. After a bit, they let me do a warranty claim.

He thinks it’s an absolute rip-off.

I got new pants. They will not stay up. The drawstring is awful. I have to pull them up every three steps. So now, I’m out $50. I have to get new pants. I’m risking getting written up for being out of uniform. This shouldn’t be legal. These are $10 pants with a logo print in a closed to the public office.

It’s clearly a type of scam! Paying more for worse quality is just painful.

Those pants sound like they barely lasted a day. I agree that their price should not be more than $10.

To be honest, that’s a frustrating situation to be stuck in at work. I mean, who needs a uniform, right?

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a suggestion.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some interesting info.

Finally, here’s a personal experience.

Good uniforms should make work easier, not more frustrating.