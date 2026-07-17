He Thought He Could Keep His Tenant’s Deposit, But A Quick Trip to Court Just Cost This Landlord Double

When you rent an apartment, you have to pay a security deposit that you should get back when you move out assuming you didn’t damage anything beyond normal wear and tear. Emphasis on the word “should.”

Many landlords try to do anything they can to keep that security deposit, and this is another one of those situations. I’m not sure that the landlord in this story actually meant to keep the whole security deposit. He was on vacation, so that’s probably why he didn’t pay it back right away.

Still, laws are laws, and the former tenant knew the law was on her side.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Ex-landlord says he’ll “see me in court.” I take him to court instead and win. Brief backstory: A couple years ago, I was in an apartment with my friend and younger sister. My sister was violent towards my friend and I, and I ended up having to get a restraining order against her. She brought in a dog without permission, which caused some damage to the unit. I informed my landlord of the incidences of violence and the damage and sent him pictures. He basically told me to deal with it myself, which I did by getting the protective order. After this, my roommate questioned the legality of holding us responsible for her portion of rent (I told her it was, but she asked our landlord for a copy of the lease to show her uncle anyway, which admittedly was pretty stupid).

The landlord wanted them out.

Up until this point, our landlord had not asked us to leave due to my sister’s actions, but he did after the lease was brought into it. We were out by the date he specified on the notice to quit (the first step in the eviction process before the eviction actually occurs). My roommate was there until midnight making sure the place was spotless. We moved to an apartment across the street.

The landlord has a poorly timed vacation (or perfectly timed depending on how you look at it).

Two weeks had passed since he was informed that we had vacated the unit, and we had not gotten anything regarding our security deposit. In our state, a landlord is required by law to either return the remainder of a security deposit within two weeks, or provide a letter itemizing what the deposit was used for. If they don’t, the tenant is owed the entire deposit. If the withholding is willful, the tenant is owed double the original deposit. The landlord had actually told me that he would be going on vacation immediately after we vacated, so I returned our keys to him and waited to see if he would send anything. He never did.

She sent him a letter.

After consulting with a tenant’s rights group to be sure I was in the right, I sent a pre-formatted letter 16 days after we vacated, which stated the specific laws regarding security deposits, and gave him our current address to send either the deposit or receipt to. The day after I sent this letter, I see him across the street, frantically running into the apartment for the first time since we moved out. I receive a text from him saying that he would return what’s left of our deposit “if he could get the apartment rented by the first of next month.” I respond by telling him that, as the letter I sent explained, he forfeits the right to keep any of the deposit after the two weeks is up.

This is escalating quickly!

He responded saying that he would “see us in court” and that we were “nightmare tenants,” and that “this will be fun.” He said he would also be taking us to court for the costs to re-list and rent the apartment, which he claimed exceeded the amount of our deposit. After about a month or two of hearing nothing back, we decided to say “forget it” and file a small claims suit against him, as he clearly wasn’t going to follow through on his threats. As the person who had almost all communication with him, I was the plaintiff in the case.

The landlord is a liar.

He brought a “letter” that was dated for the day he texted me, where he arbitrarily wrote in what he used the deposit on, and claimed he sent us the letter. That obviously didn’t add up (which I thoroughly explained to the judge), as he had texted me that day saying that we would get some of the deposit returned, and that he had no proof that he actually sent that letter. He clearly just wrote it and printed it out for the court hearing. During the court hearing he also said a lot of false and victim-blaming stuff, such as implying that I participated in the violence that occurred, saying we caused damages that were definitely there when we moved in, and just attacking my character in general.

The judge was on their side.

The judge ruled that the withholding of the security deposit was willful and awarded us double the deposit. But of course that wasn’t the end of it, and a few days before his deadline to pay us the money, he sends me a text just “letting me know that the decision has been appealed.” I didn’t answer and showed up to court again, and lo and behold, it’s more mud-slinging and arguing about things that we already established in the first hearing.

OP definitely got the last laugh.

The judge upheld the original decision, and he eventually mailed me the check for double the deposit. In the memo line on the check where you can write the reason for the payment, he wrote, “for gaining twenty pounds.” But hey, I cashed that check and spent my half on a new gaming laptop, so I’d say I got the last laugh. I desperately wanted to text him and ask him if it was as fun as he thought it would be, but resisted the urge.

I’m pretty sure the landlord thought of this whole situation as a nightmare and definitely not fun at all. It worked out for OP and her friend though!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares a story about their security deposit.

This is a good point.

Another person shares something else that is common.

Everyone loved the story.

Always know the law because it just might be on your side! That’s the real takeaway from this story.

Honestly though, I think this landlord probably would’ve paid back at least part of the security deposit on time if he hadn’t been on vacation. Or, he may have made a list of bogus excuses to keep the security deposit, but I think he realized the law was not on his side when he rushed to the apartment and first contacted OP after they moved out.