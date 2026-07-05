He Thought They Were Having a Friendly Chat About Their Names. Then One Simple Comment About His Mother Outraged Her.

When meeting someone new, it can often be hard to remember their name.

What would you do if, after meeting someone new, you were both talking about how your names started with the same letter, which could make it easy to remember? You then also commented that her name was the same as your mother’s, but she got offended and said that no woman wants to hear that.

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and he did not mean to offend her or call her old. He feels bad, but he wants to know if this is commonly thought of as rude.

Personally, I don’t think he was out of line at all, and the woman was just being too sensitive. Read through the quick story and see what you think of it.

AITAH for woman being offended by my comment? I recently had an interaction with an older woman (probably late 40’s, I’m a 22 male) where during the sharing of our names, we realized that they both started with the same letter (Ex, John and Jane).

Easy ways to remember the names. How convenient.

She said “oh, both start with J, that will be easy to remember!” I replied with “oh yea, that’s actually my moms name, so Ill have it nailed down”.

This lady is being overly sensitive, it seems.

She seemed pretty taken aback and then said to me “women don’t like to hear that…” in a fairly serious tone. I did not mean to infer that she was so older than me that she could be my mom, I was just saying that I have a personal connection to that name and therefore it will be easy to remember.

I agree, she is being overly sensitive.

My mom’s not even old! I guess I understand where she’s coming from, but her response really threw me off as I was just trying to be friendly and break the ice. AITA?

He didn’t do anything wrong at all. They were going back and forth with reasons why it would be easy to remember the names. This lady is just being overly sensitive. Of course, if they are going to be friends, he should take note of that and not make similar comments again.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He didn’t do anything even remotely offensive.

Her reaction was odd.

I think she was just insecure as well.

This is a good way to handle it.

Here is a middle-aged woman who is not offended.

She was likely just feeling sensitive about getting older and got overly offended at an innocent comment. If he talks to her again, he will have to be careful, but he didn’t do anything wrong.

It is also possible that this woman is just someone who gets easily offended at every little thing, in which case it is best to just avoid her.