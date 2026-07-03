He Tried to Be as Helpful as Humanly Possible. The Phone Call That Followed Left Him Completely Baffled.

Though landlines will eventually become obsolete, the wild stories associated with that time are sure to live on. Living in the dawn of the Tech Age, these old school scenario only get better with age.

How do you handle receiving calls from unknown numbers? One person recently shared a really bizarre example from their own life about this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

“No, sorry, you called a house number.” “…Hello????”

I recently saw a post on here that reminded me of my own story.

This is from back when my family still used a landline.

We used to get a lot of wrong number calls from people trying to reach local businesses and we’d just say, “sorry, this is a house number” and send them on their way.

That’s the quickest way to handle that.

Pretty standard.

This one incident however sticks with me because of how much it confused me.

I happened to answer the phone one day when I was home alone.

A scary start to a story like this.

A woman on the other end was calling for such and such business (it’s been long enough that I don’t remember who she was trying to call).

Me: Sorry no, you’ve called a residential number.

Her: …Hello??

Maybe she dialed by mistake?

Me, slower and louder: This isn’t such and such business, you’ve called a house.

Her: …Hello?? Is this such and such business???

Keep in mind, I can hear her just fine, I don’t know what she’s experiencing on her end.

She could have been the one hard of hearing?

This back and forth goes on for about a minute and I remember hearing her call to someone else to help her.

This other person picked up and started talking.

Them: Hello? Is this such and such business?

Well, that’s certainly a plot twist.

Me: No, sorry, this is a residential number, not the business.

Them: ….Hello??? -muffled noises of giving up-

And they hung up.

That is an utterly bizarre scenario.

No apologies, nothing.

Just left me holding the handset, baffled.

Hope they managed to get a hold of the business.

Caller ID has done more for humanity than most folks realize. Let’s see what the Reddit comments had to say about this one.

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Most folks could relate all too well.



Others shared some funny iterations of the same scenario.



Another jumped at the chance to share their own story.



And some reminisced on their own memories.



Not every call needs an answer.