He Tried to Help His Friend Find a Prom Date by Asking a Random Girl — She Said No and Things Got Very Awkward Very Fast
Helping friends can sometimes backfire.
The following story is about a teenage boy who tried to help his friend find a prom date.
His friend kept delaying asking someone, so he stepped in and demonstrated how to do it.
However, the interaction didn’t go as smoothly as expected and left him feeling guilty.
Asking someone out can sometimes be a struggle, agree? Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for getting my friend rejected?
We had prom coming up at our high school.
My friend still had not asked anyone to go with him.
A lot of people at our school had already found dates almost a year in advance.
My friend kept waiting until the last minute.
This teenage boy hasn’t asked anyone out for the prom yet.
I told him multiple times that he should start looking for someone.
His answer was always, “Yeah, I will soon.”
Then, less than a month before prom, we were standing in line to return our dishes.
I asked him if he had invited anyone yet. He said no.
His friend asked a random girl to show him how it should be done.
I told him, “Man, you really gotta do it soon.”
He said, “Well, I don’t know how to do that. How do you even ask a girl?”
So I said, “Watch this,” and tapped a random girl on the shoulder in front of us.
I asked her, “Do you have a prom partner?”
She said no and smiled. So I continued, “My friend here is looking for one.”
The girl suddenly made an excuse to say no.
She then said, “Oh, actually, I have someone from another school, it’s just not confirmed yet.”
I said, “All good,” then turned to my friend and said, “Well, not this one, but you get the point now.”
After that, we both moved on with our day.
Later that day, my friend told me, “Did you notice how the girl in line today said yes to you but no to me?”
I said, “What are you talking about?”
He realized that the girl had said yes to his friend but said no to him.
He responded, “When you asked her if she had a partner, she said no and smiled.
But when you introduced me, her smile faded and she came up with an excuse.”
I said, “I didn’t notice any of that. You shouldn’t overthink small interactions.
Even if she did reject you, that’s her loss. You just have to find someone else.”
He felt bad about the whole encounter.
But deep down, I felt really bad. My friend was pretty chill about it.
It did not really affect our friendship.
I am still curious what other people think.Never Miss a Story
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AITA?
Okay, that got awkward fast. But maybe OP’s friend was just overthinking it.
There are so many reasons why the girl said no, and body language isn’t always easy to interpret.
Hopefully, it didn’t discourage him from putting himself out there.
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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
The friend was right, says this one.
Here’s another honest opinion.
Another one chimes in.
People are saying the same thing.
Rejection is temporary, but never trying is the bigger regret.
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