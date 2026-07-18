He Tried to Pay With a US $100 Bill at a Canadian Register. The Cashier’s Refusal Sparked an Outrageous Store Standoff.

Imagine living in the United States and traveling to Canada. How would you pay for things? Would you exchange your American money for Canadian money, pay with a credit or debit card, or assume that you can use American money in Canada?

In this story, one woman is shopping in Canada, but she only has American money with her. The store has a policy about what American money they can and cannot accept, but the customer thinks it’s a “stupid policy.”

Arguing with the cashier is not going to change the policy, but the customer feels the need to do that anyway.

Keep reading for the whole story.

American Money I live in Canada. Sometimes American money, mostly coins, get mixed in to our money. I work as a cashier, and for coins we don’t really bother distinguishing between the two. But for bills, we need to enter them into the cash as US dollars. At our store, we only accept bills of up to $20 American.

She must be an American.

A woman comes in with her groceries, and says she forgot her wallet, and asks if she could pay with American money. I couldn’t remember the process for it, since we so rarely get American bills, so I called my manager, and informed her of our policy. She had some smaller bills, but also a $50 bill, which we could not accept.

The woman had a question.

Woman: “Do you know why you don’t accept $50 bills?” Me: “That’s just our policy” I start packing the groceries she couldn’t afford into a cart to keep for her if she comes back.

She had another question.

Woman: “Was that your manager you were talking to?” Me: “Yep.” Woman: “Well, that’s a stupid policy.” Me: “Well no, not really, there’s only so much we can do.”

I love how OP responded.

Woman: “But it’s just an exchange rate!” Me: “Yes, but we aren’t a bank.” Woman: “You’re not in Timbuktu, it’s just American money!” It was all I could do to not just yell that we are in Canada, not America. I don’t even think we have an obligation to take American money at all, since, by definition, it is not legal tender in Canada.

Does that woman realize she’s in Canada and not America? I assume she’s American, so I would like to apologize on her behalf. We’re not all like that.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Someone in the UK weighs in.

Apparently, there’s the same problem in New Zealand.

This is even crazier!

Here’s a story about Canadian money.

I really don’t like stories like this because it makes Americans look stupid. Just exchange your money, people! Or pay with a credit card. American money is not the world currency.

This is completely a face palm moment.

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