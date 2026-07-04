He Turned in a Lost Money Clip as a Good Deed. Then He Gave a Worker a Shocking 24-Hour Ultimatum to Hand It Back.

When someone finds a wallet or money clip, the right thing to do is to turn it in where it is found, so the rightful owner can get it back.

What would you do if you were working the front desk of a hotel and someone turned in a money clip, but said that if it wasn’t claimed by the next day, they wanted it back?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, so she told the guy that she couldn’t do that, and he absolutely lost his mind and started yelling at her.

If you wanted to be a good person, why do you want the money back? Last night, a man found a money clip in the hallway and turned into the front desk.

I suppose if anyone should get it, it is him, but who knows how long it should take for the owner to step forward.

According to my coworker, he said if no one claimed it he would be coming back for it. She said that we were not going to be able to do that. Welp, he came back this morning for it. He asked if anyone claimed it. I said no.

A hotel guest may take some time to track down where they lost it.

He asked how I was going to ship it to him. I said “we can’t. It isn’t yours and the person may come back for it a while from now. We can’t just give it away.” He flipped out. He asked what I was going to do with it if he never claimed it and I told him I didn’t know, but that would be up to the managers.

Wow, what an absolute jerk.

He then started yelling at me and accusing me of wanting it. He kept saying I was going to take it. He also kept saying what’s the point of being a good person if this is what I get? My favorite part during this was when he asked me “IS THIS WHAT YOU LEARNED IN COLLEGE? IS THIS IS WHAT THEYRE TEACHING NOW!”

She should not have to endure this.

This turned into a 10 minute session of him yelling at me, cursing at me, insulting me, and accusing me. Keep in mind I’m an 18 year old girl with a small stature, who was shaking and on the verge of tears. I could barely get words out. He eventually left and a guest came to make sure I was okay.

Apparently this has happened before.

My extra favorite part is that this exact same situation has happened to me before! …. I love people so much….

What kind of person yells at an employee like this. Even if she was in the wrong (which she isn’t) that is no reason to treat another human like this.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This might get him to go away at least.

He would not like this.

The hotel has its own policies.

Yeah, this is ridiculous.

This would be the easy solution.

This adult man was throwing a temper tantrum like a toddler.