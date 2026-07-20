He Warned His NYC Building Manager to Heat the Basement Before the Pipes Burst, But They Ignored Him And Now He’s Waiting for What Happens Next

Living in New York City is not for the week!

It’s fast-paced, expensive, chaotic…

And you never know how your landlords are gonna treat you.

The guy you’re about to hear from tried to warn his property owners about hazardous water pipes, but they wouldn’t listen…and they should have.

Take a look at what happened and why he’s so frustrated about this turn of events.

Board refused to turn on heat in basement of building when requested, to avoid pipes bursting. They burst. Any suggestions? “Each unit of our building in NYC has its own boiler for heat and hot water. The basement is still owned by the former developer who is also a board member and lives in the building. The basement has its own heat which is paid for by former developer/board member.

They tried to tell them…

I told the manager of the basement area to ask the board to turn on heat in basement due to the cold snap. They could have reimbursed the basement owner/board member for cost of heat for the time period.

Doh!

The board members refused and now the pipes in the basement burst leaving the building with no water and much higher repair bills and water cleanup. Any suggestions?”

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Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Well, I told you he was frustrated about this…

And you can’t blame him!

I guess this is just one hazard of living in the Big Apple…

This sounds like a HUGE headache.