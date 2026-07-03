He Was Just Trying To Enjoy A Drink Outside When A Stranger Made A Bizarre Assumption

We’ve all been in the situation once or twice, where we’ve been mistaken for someone while shopping in a store. Especially if you’re wearing something similar to the workers, it’s something to shrug off – after all, mistakes happen. But sometimes, these mistakes feel so bizarre, the mistaken identity so weird to us, that it’s difficult to just brush off the confusion.

That was exactly the case for the guy in this story, who was just trying to enjoy a nice drink and a cigarette outside an empty bar. However, soon into his chill time, he was interrupted by a frantic woman who was looking for something, and seemed determined to get his help too. And the whole situation was just so weird to him that he was still thinking about it days later.

Read on to find out what happened here.

Sitting outside at an empty bar, smoking and drinking… Recently I was sitting outside an empty bar, smoking and drinking, when a woman came up to me and asked, “Did you find a pair of sunglasses in the couch over there last night?” I replied, “No. But if they did, they’d be in the office.” The lady said to me, “Uhhh well can you go check?” to which I obviously replied, “No.”

Let’s see how the woman responded to that.

So the woman asked, “Is your manager here?” and again, I told her “No.” She continued, “Well who can look for my sunglasses?” I told her “The bartender.”

This really left the woman confused.

The lady said, “Well isn’t that you?” I took a long sip of whiskey before saying, “What do you think?”

Sometimes people are so sure of themselves that they don’t realise they’re being ridiculous.

The very fact that this drinker was not, in fact, an employee should have been obvious from the fact that he was having a drink and a smoke outside.

But she was just intent on finding her sunglasses, she didn’t take the time to think about things first.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person thought that some bartenders might have a drink every now and then.

While others thought he might’ve been a little mean.

Meanwhile, this Redditor liked his attitude.

Let’s be honest, this bar patron wasn’t the most helpful when the woman was looking for her sunglasses. It’s not too difficult to explain that you don’t work in a place, rather than stringing the other person along with cryptic messages. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he should have to tell her, but really he could have done.

If you’ve lost something, particularly something expensive, it can be kind of stressful trying to find it whilst panicking that you might never see it again. And if her sunglasses were expensive, especially if they were prescription, she might have more things to worry about than the identity of the guy she’s talking to. This kind of mistaken identity can be kind of annoying, especially when it’s clear you don’t work there though. If the drink didn’t make things clear, the cigarette should have been a clue.