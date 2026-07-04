He Was Miserable at His School for Years and Finally Transferred — His Sister Called It a Mistake and Is Now Giving Him the Silent Treatment

When you are unhappy at a school, sometimes you just need to endure it until it is over, but when you have the opportunity to transfer somewhere new, it can be a real blessing.

What would you do if you got permission to switch to a different school, but your sister, who was graduating this year, didn’t want you to go?

That is the situation that the young man in this story found himself in, but after a lot of thought, he decided to transfer anyway, but now his sister won’t speak to him.

Personally, I think he really thought the situation through and made the decision that he felt was best for him. Read through the full details below and see what you think.

AITA for switching schools even though my sister begged me not to? I’m a highschool student and I go to the same school as my sister.

Sometimes, a fresh start can be just the thing.

I’ve been really unhappy at school for some time and when I told my dad this he said I could switch to another school. I ended up signing up for a public school and planned on going there as soon as possible. I didn’t think this it would be a big deal because my sister was graduating that year and she wouldn’t be around much either way. I was wrong.

I hope that his sister just has his best interests in mind.

My sister was very upset when I told her and instisted that I was going to be bullied there because I had never been to a school that big. I told her it was my choice and that I didn’t want to stay at a school I hated. My mom agreed with my sister though and eventually I gave in and asked my dad to back out of it.

You can’t always convince others that your decisions are the right ones.

My dad told me that it was a choice that I made and that I shouldn’t let them tell me where to go. I ended up sticking with my decision and I’m going to my new school in about a week. I told my sister I was still switching schools and I ended up telling her she was annoying me and that she was in my business too much.

Maybe he shouldn’t have told her she was annoying.

I feel bad for this now because I must have hurt her feelings. I know she cares about me and doesn’t want to see me hurt, but I’m still very annoyed. She’s been ignoring me ever since and when I tried to talk to her about it she acted angry the whole time and barely gave me any replies.

He did what he thinks is best.

I don’t want her to be mad at me but I also don’t want to stay at a school I hate for my entire highschool experience. Was i in the wrong? AITA?

Whenever you make a decision, it has the potential to impact other people. While it is good to consider other people’s feelings, that cannot be the only factor when making a decision.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this story.

Putting your own feelings first is sometimes a good thing.

Sometimes big schools are ideal for kids.

Here is someone who thinks he should have a conversation with his sister.

This person says the mom and sister were the ones who were out of line.

I think the sister just liked having him around.

Taking other people’s preferences into account is important, but he had to do what was in his own best interests. He has been miserable at that school for long enough, it is time for a change.

Sure, maybe the new school will be bad too, but it is worth giving a chance.