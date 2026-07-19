He Was Mistreated at School by Teachers and Classmates, So He Mastered Every Rule and Used Them to Get Away With Everything

Schools always have a set of rules and policies that students need to follow.

What would you do if you were a little bit unusual as a kid, and you experienced bullying and mistreatment from the other students as well as the teachers at the school?

That is what the student in this story experienced, so as his little way of standing up for himself, he made sure to understand exactly what the rules said, so he could bend them as much as possible without getting in trouble. He tells about two instances where he did this very thing.

I always feel bad for kids who are picked on at school, but these stories do give me some hope. Read them yourself and see what you think.

School treats me very unfairly so I get my payback by obeying their own rules So, back in 2013, when I was in year 10, I was at a school that treated me poorly.

Let’s see what this student did.

This was the type of school with very strict rules, you had a strict uniform (think of the typical Christian private school rules), mandatory lessons, mandatory extra curricular lessons (such as choir) and very unusual regular lessons (known as P.A.C.E) For example: There was a mandatory join in to the school choir for the students in years 7-10 (was a prep to year 10 school), yet somehow I was excluded (every week the others went to the lesson and yet never noticed I was excluded).

What did they have against him?

Another example was that when there were sports lessons and there were even people, I somehow got left on my own almost every time. I did run into a teacher a couple years after this and they said I was in the wrong every single time (how, when i followed school rules?)

If they don’t want him in the choir, he gets some free time.

I have a couple bits of malicious compliance that I can share, with the first being that when I found out that I was excluded from the school Choir (this choir entered a contest), it turned out that the time the others were singing, it was essentially a free period for me. Even though it was a free period, there was still a teacher keeping a close eye on me. So, I decided to watch my current anime during all those free periods, whilst still obeying the school rules (turns out the school hated anime) with the teacher not being able to do anything about this. They wanted to exlcude me from a mandatory thing, so when they did, I treated it as a watch whatever you want within reason lesson.

He wanted to be involved in the school.

Second story: I ended up being part of the student council, only because noone else wished to be, and I was fine with that! Considering how most elections are popularity contests, this worked out well. As the student council does, it ran small fundraisers and events such as raffles and pancake days.

I’m not sure the school will be happy with his clothes today.

This is about one of those Pancake Days, the one around early September, where it was also a casual dress day-so long as you stayed within the dress code. I had just been to my first convention a couple weeks prior and got my first proper cosplay (think of an excorsist anime based in the 1850s), and I thought “this is about a character chosen by God who kills demons and wears a cross, how could a Christian school oppose this?”

If it is within the dress code, he can wear it.

So, I snuck it to school on Pancake Day in my bag. When it came to actually getting ready to set up for giving out the pancakes, I got my cosplay on with the wig, and it apparently scared a few kids (not caring at this point). I kept it on as it was well within the dress code, with the teachers hating it from what my foster carer later telling me (never got told off by this foster carer for this).

It seems like this kid never really fit in, but he was still able to find ways to enjoy himself whenever possible.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Read through the best comments from this story below.

This part didn’t make much sense. Why didn’t they want him in choir?

You have to eliminate outdated rules as well as write modern ones.

Rules should be precise and useful, and they should also be updated regularly. Schools know all too well that students will always look for a way to cause problems, so there is no reason to leave openings like this.

More importantly, however, schools should never mistreat a student the way they did in this story.