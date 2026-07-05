He Was Scheduled to Present at an Event — Somehow Ended Up Taking Tickets at the Door — Then Couldn’t Get Onstage Because He Didn’t Have One

Getting invited to be a featured speaker at an event is a big honor, especially if you are still working on making a name for yourself in your field.

When the man in this story was invited to speak at an event, he was really happy and ended up showing up early. While killing time before the event started, he somehow found himself taking tickets from attendees, who didn’t even recognize him.

To make the story even funnier, when he tried to get into the room with the stage, another ticket taker refused to let him in without a ticket of his own. Everything ended up working out fine in the end, but it is a funny story he will never forget. Read on to get all the details below.

Draw 2, reverse, skip I was invited to an event alongside some rather big names in my country, of the names, mine is the smallest and my face is the least recognizable, which is fine.

I wonder who this guy is.

Anyway, I was granted the option to be picked up and taken to the venue but I declined as I had another appointment basically across the street, by coincidence. Since I arrived at the event early, I decided to relax and have a few glasses of water while playing uno on my phone, and eventually nature called.

Too funny; they thought he was a ticket taker.

When I came back from the bathroom there was a really long line of ticket holders waiting to go inside, “whoa, this is quite the turnout,” I thought. At this point, I figure I’d better enter and join my colleagues in the green room but before I could walk through the auditorium doors, a woman and her daughter stopped me to hand me their tickets.

He just fell into doing the job.

I took the perforated pieces of paper, tore them, gave them their piece and let them enter; but before I knew it, I became the ticket guy for about 5 minutes. What snapped me out of it was when a woman said to what I assumed was her date “I don’t think he works here” then I remembered “Jesus, I don’t work here!”

Now they think he is trying to sneak in.

When I attempted to enter, an actual ticket person said “ticket.” Like an idiot I patted my pockets, then I remembered that I’m on the program. When I told him I didn’t have a ticket, he told me that I couldn’t enter without one and that I needed to get out of line to get a ticket.

He was just doing his job.

When I tried to tell him what I was doing there, he pointed to the ticket booth and basically dismissed me. I didn’t appreciate his attitude, I had helped him out for the past 5 minutes, he could have at least listened to me.

I bet that ticket taker was embarrassed.

Anyway, I did nothing. I let the event start with 5 chairs on the stage, one of which remained empty. One of my colleagues texted me and when I told her that I didn’t have a ticket, they all laughed and the same guy that refused to let me in had to escort me to the stage. Uno! Out!

This guy sounds really great. He was willing to take tickets, didn’t get upset when he wasn’t recognized, and just rolled with the punches. What a fun story.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is surprised to be charged admission at a church event since she provided all of the social media promotion for free. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this very funny story.

Here is someone who would have handled it differently, but not for the better.

This happened to another guy.

Something similar happened to this commenter’s uncle.

I bet she was shocked.

He handled this funny situation perfectly. His fame has not gone to his head at all. You love to see people like this.

It was a funny story, and I love how it worked out for everyone in the end.