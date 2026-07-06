He Was Terrified by His Girlfriend’s Severe Medical Symptoms. When He Begged Her to See a Doctor, She Accused Him of “Being Mean.”

Taking care of your health isn’t always an easy decision.

The following story is about a man who was concerned about his girlfriend’s health condition for the past week.

He had advised her to get a doctor’s appointment so she could receive proper care and medication.

But instead of following his advice, she insisted on staying in bed and resting.

His frustration grew as her symptoms worsened and she pushed back against his advice.

Some people could be a little stubborn, eh? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for snapping at my girlfriend because she refuses to go to the doctors My girlfriend has been ill for the past week or so. She recovered over the weekend. For the past three nights, she has been up at night with a painful ear. Yesterday, she had to leave work. She had been having chills. She was shivering and sweating. Her salivary glands had also been keeping her up at night.

This man noticed how sick her girlfriend was.

When I picked her up from work yesterday, she got into bed at 3 PM. She is currently still in bed now. It has been 18 hours. She phoned in sick to work. This was the first time she has not worked in three years. She is that ill. This morning, she told me it is incredibly sore to swallow.

He advised her to see a doctor for a checkup and medication.

I looked in her mouth. She had lots of small white dots on her tonsils. I told her to phone the surgery and get a same-day appointment. We live in Scotland. Health care is free. I have had tonsillitis and had a yeast infection in my tonsils before. I required antibiotics. She said no because she was too tired. She just wanted to lie in bed.

His girlfriend refused and chose to rest instead.

The surgery is an eight- to nine-minute walk. It is a three-minute drive. She has her own car. I went out to walk the dog. I came back and asked her again. She said no and told me to stop telling her to go. I snapped. I said I do not see why she would not go.

She called him mean for pushing.

I said there is a solution to this problem. She can either not go to the doctor and feel horrendous for one to two weeks or longer. Or she can go to the doctor for an hour, get some antibiotics, and feel better by the middle of next week. She replied by saying she does not want to go because she just wanted to rest. She said I am being mean to her by telling her to go to the doctor. AITA?

I understand how weak the body feels when you’re sick and how you’d rather just curl up in bed.

However, OP has a valid reason for insisting that his girlfriend see a doctor. It makes sense that getting the right medication can make her feel better sooner.

It looks like both of them are coming from very different perspectives.

Oh no! Here’s a concerning thought.

This person shares their honest opinion.

It is her choice to prolong it, says this one.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, short and sensible.

What may look like control to others is actually an act of concern.

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