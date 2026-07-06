Her Aunt Gave Her Clothes That Didn’t Fit — She Sold Them — Her Aunt Found Out and Called Her Ungrateful

Gifts don’t always end up being useful.

In this story, a woman kept receiving second-hand clothes and shoes from her nana and aunt that didn’t fit her at all.

She tried to wear what she could, but many items sat unused in her wardrobe for years.

So she decided to sell some and donate the rest, which caused unexpected backlash from her aunt.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for selling clothes given to me? I’m 24. My Nana, who is my grandmother, and my aunt love to give me things they do not wear anymore. The problem is that I do not think they know what size I am. My Nana is not even 5′. I am 5’11”. She gives me size 4 UK shoes. I am a size 8. I can often get away with some of her dresses. They just look short on me. She is a size above me.

This woman often receives clothes from her aunt and grandmother.

My aunt gives me clothes, too. Recently, she gave me a dress that is now too big for her. It is a UK 22. That is a US 18 and EU 48. I am a UK 14 to 16. That is a US 10 to 12 and EU 40 to 42. She also gave me some boots. They are size 8, but they are heels. They are also wide fit. I am physically disabled. She knows I struggle to find shoes I can walk in.

Her aunt got mad that she sold the used clothes.

My Nana does not know. She would not care. Now, my aunt is mad. She is one of those people who always has something she is upset about. She is also the one that takes old clothes from my mum and Nana. She sells them cheap, or at least says she does. Sometimes, she just throws things out after taking them because there was a mark or some cat hair. She might say it felt cheap.

She didn’t sell everything. She also donated some of them.

I think she is just mad that I sold them, and she didn’t It is not like these are precious items. They are scuffed boots and polyester dresses. I am only getting a few pounds for them. I just need some stuff for a holiday I am taking. I also have a pile of clothing I do not wear sitting in my wardrobe. I put what I could up on Vinted, then I donated the rest. Some of these items I have had for over two years.

She tried to wear what she could, but she gave away those that didn’t really fit.

I am not complaining to get her items. I always say thank you and I wear what I can. I at least try to wear a baggy dress with a belt. I do this for a family dinner when I can.

In my opinion, when you receive a hand-me-down, you can already do whatever you want with it.

And, in fact, out of politeness, OP even tried to wear some of the preloved clothes to show how she appreciated them.

I guess she just chose to be practical when she sold and gave them away.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s a similar thought.

Your aunt is petty, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, just say no, advises this one.

If it doesn’t fit, it’s better off with someone who can wear it.

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