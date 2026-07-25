Her Boyfriend Covered Most Of Their Dates—Now Her Mom Says She Should Be Ashamed

Money can sometimes complicate even the happiest relationships.

The following story is about a non-binary person whose boyfriend visited her in Boston, and they enjoyed several activities together.

During his travel, he paid for most of their dates and activities because he knew about her financial situation.

Even though he reassured her that everything was fine, her mother continued to pressure her and suggest she should have done more in return.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not spending enough on my boyfriend while he was here to see me? This past week, my (27NB) boyfriend (24M) came up to Boston to see me. He lives in a different state. Things went well. We went out to dinner and visited the aquarium. He was there when I got my septum pierced. My cats also loved him. They would cry for him when he would come to my house after we went out for the day.

This person deals with some mental health issues.

For context, my family is not financially well off. My mom and I are on benefits. I go to college using aid. I cannot afford it otherwise. I also deal with several mental health issues, so does my mom. My boyfriend is aware of this.

Her mother reminded her how much her boyfriend spent on her.

When he left, my mother (64F) kept bringing up the fact that he spent a lot on me this week. We had gone out to dinner, we went to the movies and to Miniso. He bought me some things. He also paid for the tickets when we went to the tea party museum. He paid for quite a few Ubers while we were there and some of my things on a Target run.

She asked him if he was uncomfortable with it, but he said it was fine.

I kept asking him if he was uncomfortable with it. I would pay if he wanted me to. He said no. He said he would pay because he loved me. He wanted me to be happy, but my mom keeps guilting me. She says I should have bought him a shirt or I should have given him the whole box of 15$ taffy I bought at the museum. I had never had salt water taffy. I really wanted some. I shared some with him. He told me to keep the rest.

Her mom was telling her she was a bad girlfriend.

She is essentially implying I am a bad girlfriend. I do not know if I am the jerk. My boyfriend keeps insisting it is fine because he wanted to. He says I do not owe him anything even if he did want the taffy. And he had no room for other souvenirs in his bag. So, AITA?

This feels more like outside guilt than an actual relationship problem.

If both partners are comfortable and communicate clearly, there shouldn’t be a problem with who spends more.

OP’s mother’s comments seem to be adding unnecessary pressure to something that was already discussed about.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Ignore the mom, advises this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and straightforward.

If everyone’s happy, don’t let guilt steal the moment.

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