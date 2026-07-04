Her Coworkers Mocked the Apartment She Was Moving Into — She Hit Back With One Personal Comment They Never Saw Coming

Workplace conversations can quickly turn awkward.

In this story, a woman was excited about moving into a new apartment when a coworker insulted it.

Her coworker called the place trashy and said she would never live there under any circumstances.

She got annoyed, so she decided to fire back with a personal comment that escalated the situation.

Do you think the coworker deserved it? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA I told my coworker that her opinion doesn’t count since she lives at home with her parents. I am moving into a well-known apartment complex in my city. It is not the nicest. It is not the worst either. I was discussing it with the person who sits next to me at work.

This woman received negative feedback about the place from another coworker.

Another co-worker joined in. She started talking about how crappy the apartments are at that complex. She referred to the apartments as trashy and said she would never live there. She called it ghetto. She said she would not move there even if she was desperate.

She couldn’t help herself from dropping an honest opinion about the coworker.

Obviously, this annoyed me. This is the part where I might be a jerk. Instead of just telling her I did not appreciate her saying that about where I am going to live, I reacted. Before I could stop myself, I blurted something out. I said that I was not really interested in her opinion on my new place. Because she is 30 years old and she lives for free in her mom’s basement.

What she said were facts, and she didn’t try to sugarcoat them.

This is all true. I did not say it with a nasty tone or anything. I said it pretty flatly. I still think it might have come across harshly. I honestly surprised myself by saying it. I think I was just irritated. I was also surprised that someone like her would say that. She does not even fully support herself, yet she made fun of someone for choosing the living conditions they can afford.

Now, her coworker has gone to HR to report her.

After I said it, she turned bright red. She refused to say another word to me. Now, it is days later. She has gone to HR. She said I was creating a hostile work environment. So, am I the jerk?

Uh oh, that comeback hit hard.

Well, the coworker started it by giving unsolicited comments, so she should be ready for a snappy comeback.

It’s really best to shut up if you’re not being asked for your opinions.

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Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

It’s a valid call out, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a quick suggestion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and simple.

If you throw shade, don’t be shocked when it bounces back.

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