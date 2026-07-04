Her Father Won’t Do Any Work on the Family Farm — So She Does Everything Herself and She’s Exhausted

Some people really like to talk the talk…

But that doesn’t mean they can walk the walk!

And you see folks like that all the time: ones who like to project themselves a certain way to the world when, in fact, they’re nothing like that at all.

A woman wrote the story below and sounded off against her dad…because she’s pretty tired of dealing with his nonsense.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for treating my dad like a child after years of him refusing to do anything around the farm? “I (22F) live on a farm with my parents. My dad (58M) has always had very traditional views about gender roles. He firmly believes men should be the providers and women should stay home, clean the house, cook, and take care of the family.

Well, isn’t that ironic…?

The problem is that my dad never actually earned enough money to support our family on a single income. Because of that, my mum had to work full time while also doing most of the cooking, cleaning, and raising three kids. On top of that, my dad is honestly one of the laziest people I’ve ever met. My brother is in the army and lives away from home, and my sister is a nurse who works long hours.

She’s gone above and beyond…

I’m the only one still living at home, so over the years I’ve tried to take some pressure off my mum. The issue is that whenever something needs doing around the property, my dad will say, “Yeah, I’ll do it.” Then he doesn’t. Days turn into weeks. Weeks turn into months. Eventually I’ll get frustrated and we’ll have a massive argument. Only then will he suddenly decide to start the job.

This guy is something else…

He’ll go down to the local hardware store, put on a big performance about being a farmer fixing things, spend a bunch of money on stuff we don’t need, and come home with even more junk. He’s a huge hoarder and constantly buys things he has no use for. Then the job gets done halfway. Most of the time I end up having to go back over it to fix it. Honestly, the hardest part of repairing anything on our property isn’t the actual repair, it’s undoing whatever my dad already did to it.

She knows her stuff!

Because of this, I’ve spent years teaching myself how to fix fences, plumbing, rewire electric gates, service a tractor, mow, whipper snip, spray weeds, use a chainsaw, and handle a bunch of general maintenance jobs, as well the smaller household repairs like changing light fittings, door handles, etc. Lately I’ve stopped asking him to do things because I know it won’t happen. I’ll either do it myself or pay someone who actually knows what they’re doing.

Well, what do you expect…?

My dad says I treat him like a child and don’t respect him. He says I undermine him and make him feel useless. He’s even gone as far as saying my attitude is one of the reasons his marriage to my mum is failing. From my perspective, I’m just exhausted after 22 years of hearing “I’ll do it later” and then either doing it myself or fixing his mistakes afterward. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who doesn’t understand why this young man wants to travel after finishing up years of grueling schooling. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

You can understand why she’s sick of her dad…

She’s the one doing all the work!

Good grief…

It’s pretty clear that she wears the pants in this family!