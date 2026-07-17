Her Friends Stole Her Homework, Got Caught, and Now Expect Her to Risk Expulsion to Cover for Them

Isn’t it insane how friends can get you in trouble and then expect you to cover for them like nothing happened?

This girl shares how her friends copied her assignment and asked her to not tell anything to the professor.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA for outing my friend to the examcommission The reason we are in this situation is because my friend, let’s call her Sara, bluntly copied my assignment and submitted it. I didn’t even know she had my assignment until I got an email from the exam board accusing me of plagiarism. Not even 10 minutes later, Sara contacted me about it.

UH OH…

Right away she said it was her fault and that there were “some similarities” in our assignments. I was confused because I had never sent her my work. She then admitted that another mutual friend, let’s call her Katie, had sent it to her. Katie had my work because on the day of the deadline she messaged me saying she was confused about some parts of the assignment. I sent her what I had done so far and answered her questions. After that, I submitted my assignment and didn’t think anything of it. The problem now is that Sara and Katie want me to lie about what happened. We spoke for a bit over the phone, and they explained how I shouldn’t say that I sent my work to Katie.

That’s INSANE!

Why? Because the week before that, Katie had a meeting with the exam board about her using AI in her assignment. So now they are scared that if I mention she sent my assignment to Sara, she will get into more trouble. I told them over the phone that I’m not sure about lying and that I just want to say what actually happened. They did not like this, and I could tell they were panicking about it. The call was short because I was on my way home from university. During the time I was traveling home (two hour-trip), Sara kept texting me and both of them tried to call me multiple times. I did not pick up. Most of the messages were basically Sara begging me to stick to the story they made up. First they wanted me to say I sent my assignment directly to Sara.

They were being so weird about this whole thing!

I refused. Then they wanted me to say we worked on the assignment together at school and that I didn’t realize she was copying me. I also said no and told them I would just tell the truth. Sara was very manipulative the entire conversation. She told me I could get in more trouble for telling the truth because it’s apparently not allowed to send assignments to others for feedback. She also said that if the roles were reversed, they would protect me. At some point I asked Sara to send me her assignment because I hadn’t actually seen the similarities yet. She had made it sound like only a few sentences were alike. When I finally saw it, I was shocked. It was almost a complete copy of my assignment with some words changed and rearranged. It honestly looked like my work had been put into ChatGPT and rephrased.

That sounds so bad!

Sara kept texting me even after I told her I didn’t want to discuss it anymore, which gave me stalker vibes. In an hour I have class with the teacher who graded my assignment, and I’m thinking about telling him they are pressuring me to lie. I’ve known these girls for years and we’ve always helped each other, so I never expected this. So, would I be the asshole if I told the truth and exposed them to the exam commission?

YIKES! That sounds like a tough situation!

This girl shouldn’t lie about the situation at hand.

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Let’s find out if folks on Reddit agree to it.

This instructor advices this girl to not lie about this situation.

This user suggests not ruining her future for her friends.

This user advices this girl to never share her work with anyone.

This user suggests to always tell the truth.

This user knows plagiarism can get this girl in trouble.

Somebody needs to stop covering for her friends!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him. Read The Drama →