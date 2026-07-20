She Reported Her Manager for Breaking Company Policy, And Now Her Reputation at Work Is Taking the Hit

Corporate policies are in place to protect the company and to ensure that all employees know what to do.

What would you do if your manager used your register to approve her own return and a purchase with her employee discount, even though it was against policy?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so she reported it to the store manager, but now her manager is telling people that she is a snitch.

I think she did the right thing, but it will definitely hurt her reputation at the company. She may want to start looking for another job. Read through all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for reporting something to the manager even if another coworker gets in trouble? I work at a store that sells home good items, and as employees, we get a discount.

This seems like a normal way to handle employee discounts.

The discount can only be applied if a manager-on-duty applies it, meaning a regular employee like me can’t apply the discount for myself or anyone else. There is also a rule that you can’t apply a discount for yourself, another MOD has to apply it.

Ok, easy enough.

At work last night, I was the relief for “Jen” who is an MOD. Employees are allowed to hold items to buy at the end of their shift, and Jen had something she wanted to return so she could buy something else. Because her previous purchase had been an employee purchase it needed an MOD authorization code to proceed.

She is being extra careful here, which is smart.

When I told her this, I suggested she go grab the other MOD to process it. Jen came around put her own authorization ID in. This made me nervous and I asked her twice if we should have another MOD process her return and do her next transaction but Jen told me “I’m an MOD so it’s okay”. I asked her twice and that was her answer.

Why is she going around a lot of policies?

She wanted her money to go back onto a merchandise gift gard, which is store credit, but that isn’t possible on an employee purchase, so she put it on a gift card, even though she originally paid for the returned item with a credit card. Her return processed and then she wanted to buy something else. She told me to give her employee discount, but I don’t have authorization so she came around and put her own code in and then just checked herself out.

She better document exactly what is happening.

However, the register was logged in under my account which means my name was on all the receipts. Unfortunately you can’t use a gift card or merch card on an employee purchase so she didn’t end up buying the item.

This person clearly understands the rules.

It made me nervous because in every job I’ve ever worked in retail, its a huge rules violation to check yourself out or give yourself a discount. The rules wherever I’ve worked has always been to get another manager even if you’re a manager.

She did the right thing and had to cover for herself to avoid getting in trouble.

As I said, I was nervous so I spoke to the MOD on my shift, who is also the GM of the store, and she told she would deal with it, but ultimately I was never actually in any trouble and while what Jen did was wrong it probably would have gone unnoticed. She talked to Jen, and I guess it was obvious that I’d said something, and now Jen is pissed at me and has been telling everyone that I’m a snitch and not to be trusted. AITA?

This employee followed the policy and made sure to document what happened so any fallout wouldn’t have fallen on her. The manager is just mad that she got in trouble.

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Read through the comments below to see what other people think of the situation.

She absolutely knew she was breaking policy.

This person says she could have been fired.

The manager is responsible for her own actions.

If she didn’t report it, she could have gotten fired.

Protecting yourself is important.

When your manager breaks policy, you have to document what happened to protect yourself. Sure, this may have gone unnoticed, but if it didn’t, this employee could have been fired.

She did the exact right thing by going to the store manager and letting them know what happened, though. Without this, she could have gotten in trouble herself.