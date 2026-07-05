Her Mom Guilted Her Into a Weekend Family Visit. The Exhausting Reason She Refuses to Be an “Invisible Guest” Again.

Life is all about the choices we make.

What kind of career we pursue.

Who we are interested in romantically.

And who we spend our free time with.

And let’s face it: it can be difficult to spend time with people who don’t exactly interest you or even bother to include you very much.

The woman who wrote this story is having some inner turmoil deciding if she wants to go with her mom to visit her grandmother…because she doesn’t particularly enjoy those visits.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to go visit my grandmother? “Let me preface this by saying I love my grandmother to pieces and I have no problem with her. That being said, my mom wants me to go with her this weekend and go see her and the only problem is that the town she lives in there is nothing to do. And everyone I knew from said town has moved on. And you might be asking yourself well why don’t you just talk with his grandmother?

She feels pretty left out during these visits…

I do but our conversations are never very long and so most of the time I end up just sitting there on my phone after we do our brief catch up while my mom and grandmother have conversations I can’t really join in on. They talk about people from 30 years ago that I’ve never heard of that they apparently follow on Facebook and what they’re up to and distant random relatives and who married who.

She’s over it!

And honestly I don’t want to spend my weekend having a 10 minute conversation with her and then just sitting there for the next day and a half and I know my mom and grandmother will be disappointed. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

Well, should she stay, or should she go.

I personally think she should go, because family is important!

And you can take that to the bank!

It doesn’t sound like these visits are very enjoyable for her at all…