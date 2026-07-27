Her Mom Kept Snooping in Her Bedroom — So She Planted Something She Knew Her Mom Would Hate to Find

Some parents just can’t help themselves…

They think their kids are up to no good and they take it upon themselves to snoop through their rooms, looking to uncover things that will incriminate them and prove that they’re wrapped up in bad behavior.

Luckily, I didn’t have parents like that, but I had plenty of friends who did, and they were constantly getting busted.

Doh!

In today’s story, a woman talked about how she decided to get even with her mom for snooping around…and she let her know years later that it was all a ruse.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for planting bad things for my mom to find while snooping in my room and admitting it years later? “I (22F) grew up in an extremely religious household. My family was Mormon and I knew from a very young age that I was not. As a teenager, I got rebellious. I drank energy drinks, tried Starbucks, and stopped reading my scriptures. My mom thought I was becoming a classic 1960s leather jacket bad girl. I really wasn’t. I think the worst thing I did was steal from the store because there was a body wash I really really wanted.

Kids will be kids…

I’m not saying I was a perfect angel by any means, I was definitely a little jerk, but not a bad little jerk. My mom started snooping through my room. I think she was convinced I was hiding stuff from her and wanted to find the evidence. I knew because I would find her in my room when I got home from school or noticed my stuff moved around.

It was time to have some fun…

Being a petty teenager, I decided to give her what she was looking for. I planted notebooks with gory art, some cheap sensual toys I found online, and a used pregnancy test. Not all at once, but building up to the pregnancy test. I even hid them in places she’d have to go looking for. Like under the fitted sheet pressed between my mattress and the wall, or just inside the crawl space between two beams, and buried at the bottom of my full trash can. Nothing really came of them, but my mom did text asking if I was hoping for a negative result like what the pregnancy test was showing. Fast forward to a few weeks ago when my sister got married. We were all discussing family plans, raising kids, etc. My mom mentioned how she was able to stay one step ahead of my siblings and I. I guess my face showed it because she asked if I didn’t believe her. I thought we were past the statute of limitations for my crimes (aka, my mom would be upset for a little bit but it would eventually become a funny story to tell) and told her that I didn’t think she really was.

Isn’t she a little old to be dealing with this?

We started going back and forth. She mentioned how we got a treat if we drank all the water in our bottle throughout the day. I told her I dumped out my water and still got the treats. She mentioned taking me to therapy to get all my emotions out. I told her I didn’t talk to the therapist and knew she tried to get the therapist to tell her what I talked about during our sessions. Then she mentioned upgrading the home security because she knew I’d lost my virginity as a teenager and kept me from sneaking out. I never snuck out and faked a phone call with my friend saying I had when I hadn’t because I knew she was eavesdropping. This continued and I admitted I planted things in my bedroom for her to find because I knew she was snooping in my room. She got really upset and we haven’t really talked much since. I’m not trying to justify my actions as a kid because I know I could’ve handled things better. I think in a way I was trying to become all the things my mom thought I was because at least it fulfilled her expectations of me. AITA?”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person weighed in.

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This Reddit user also said she’s NTA.

This woman’s mom seriously needs to back off…

This is ridiculous!

Good grief!

She’s way too old to be dealing with this kind of stuff from her mom!