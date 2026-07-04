Her Mother-In-Law Wants the Baby to Stay Over After She’s Born — She’s Seen That House and the Answer Is No

Call me crazy, but isn’t it common knowledge that newborn babies should be kept in a really, REALLY clean environment?

You know, because of germs, and everything?

Well, I guess not everyone got the memo…

Including this pregnant woman’s mother-in-law!

Check out why she’s pretty frustrated with someone who should probably know better about these kinds of things..

WIBTAH if I told my mother in law she can’t have our daughter overnight due to her dirty home? “I am currently pregnant with what will be my mother in law’s first grandchild. We get on well and she is really excited about the baby. She has brought us clothes and a stroller and is actively involved, which we are happy about.

But…

My issue is, unfortunately her and her partner do not have a clean home at all. They have 2 dogs and there is dog hair everywhere. The kitchen is never tidy, I’m talking food from god knows when splattered over the counters and in the oven, and there is lots more I could add. I am in no way a clean freak or OCD but it is unclean, not just in need of a quick clean around. Me and my partner are in the process of moving into our own flat. Before then, I avoided staying at his place as much as possible because of this and he mostly stays with me. Mother in law has of course been talking about plans for when baby is here, how she will help with child care when she can and can’t wait for sleepovers etc.

This is gonna be a tough conversation…

My partner and I both agree that we do not want the baby in that environment, for a couple of hours while we pop over, maybe, but definitely not over night. I have asked my partner to bring this up with her but he is struggling with the thought of the confrontation. I also feel bad because my parents are equally excited for baby to be here and are also talking about sleepovers etc, and I would have no issue with her staying with them. But I also don’t want to be unfair and cause an issue with making one set of grandparents the favorite or having my parents see the baby more than my partners. WIBTAH if I told her that we do not want our daughter staying in their house while it is so unclean?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user had a different perspective.

This individual weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

Good grief!

This is ridiculous!

Her husband AND her mother-in-law sound a bit wacky…

Nobody likes to have these kinds of conversations with family members…