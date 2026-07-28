Her Narcoleptic Husband Keeps Asking For Food After He’s Already Eaten—Now She’s Worried Something Else Is Going On

I’ve seen a lot of strange stories in my day, but this has to be one of the weirdest….

And I have a feeling that you’re gonna agree with me after you get all the details!

A woman opened up about the health problems her husband is dealing with and how they’re affecting their relationship.

And we think you’re gonna be surprised at what’s going on here…

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not feeding my man sometimes? “My husband is narcoleptic, in the way that if he gets comfortable in any shape way or form, he can’t help but fall asleep. There’s no way to get him out of this state unless he believes that his life is in danger or he has work.

Wow…this is really something…

He also often falls asleep with a full stomach, which results in vomiting or causing stomach problems later in the day that he’s even missed work over. He’s mentioned multiple times that he thinks he’s experiencing issues because he keeps falling asleep with a full stomach, which I agree. Since he can’t seem to keep himself awake long enough to let the food partially digest, I’ve taken it into my own hands to ignore him when he asks for a second bowl of dinner. He can get his own food but is too tired to get up and get it. It’s easy to ignore him because he’s constantly falling asleep in between requests so it’s not like he will be able to bug me much. This morning, after sleeping the full night, he confronts me, gritting his teeth and angrily complaining about “how you just don’t listen to me and you might as well tell me to get lost when I ask for anything.”

This guy needs some serious help.

He’s never usually so upset about it, and I’m pretty annoyed at this point and explain that I don’t feed him extra when he’s sleepy like that because he keeps giving into the cycle, if he can’t make the decision for himself then I will make it for him because I care about him and don’t want him to potentially because gut issues later down the line. Also, I have to clean it up when he pukes everywhere. He is so sleepy that he can’t even take my questions or directions seriously. I told him if he’s going to make the decision to self sabotage, he can clean up his own mess and he just refuses I really need some outside perspective on this, thanks for reading.”

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Another individual said they both suck.

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Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

And this individual weighed in.

These two are definitely not on the same page here…

And something’s gotta be done about it…

This woman’s husband needs some serious help…and fast!