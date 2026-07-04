Her Neighbor Has Been Making Excessive Noise for Hours Every Day — She’s Reached Her Absolute Breaking Point and Doesn’t Know What to Do

Most apartment noise is annoying but explainable, but in this story, the circumstances were quite different.

One renter has been sitting through what she can only describe as drawers opening and closing every 1-4 seconds, loud enough to rattle her room, for going on 7 hours straight as of 10 PM — with no signs of stopping.

It’s just a relentless, rhythmic crash from the room next door that’s been going since mid-afternoon and runs into the early morning hours on a regular basis.

So as her mental health continues to slip, she’s wondering what she can do to put a stop to the chaos.

Keep reading for the full story.

Next Door Neighbor Seems to Move Large Objects In Her House For Hours? It’s not like doors or anything — it’s too consistent.

The renter describes the nuisance further.

It’s the room that borders mine, and for hours, I’m talking anywhere from 4-8 hours, sometimes 3 in the morning, she’s very loudly and consistently moving something. And without pause. It’s happening right now, and has been since about 3 PM today. (It’s currently 10 PM.)

It’s hard to even describe the ruckus being made.

The only thing I can compare it to is drawers opening and closing loud enough to rattle my room and too quickly to actually put anything in them. Like maybe 1-4 second intervals between each crash. It’s driving me insane.

It’s starting to seriously impact this renter’s mental health.

I have to be up in the morning, and I feel the immense urge to build some contraption of suffering where it moves a 2-ton bed frame 1 foot every 3 seconds for 24 hours just so they can get a fraction of this misery.

No renter should be forced to deal with this.

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What did Reddit have to say?

This renter shouldn’t stoop to this neighbor’s level, as tempting as it might be.

This commenter comes up with their own theory about where the noise might be coming from.

It’s worth at least trying to have a conversation.

There’s bad neighbors and then there’s whatever this is.

This tenant is right that this goes beyond normal neighbor friction, and the fact that it happens regularly and sometimes runs until 3 AM confirms the neighbor is either completely clueless or just doesn’t care.

Seven hours of crashing at 1-4 second intervals with no break is practically psychological warfare.