Her Neighbor’s Car Was Broken Into. Now His Extreme Retaliation Plan Has Her Fearing for Her Safety.

It is infuriating when your vehicle gets broken into, and understandable that you would want to prevent it from happening again at all costs.

What would you do if your neighbor had his truck broken into, so he told you that he was going to wait for the thieves to come back again and shoot them? He then parked his vehicle so that it took up two spots and kept repeating his threats?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and now she is uncomfortable around him as well as annoyed with his parking. So, she is thinking about reporting it to the building manager.

Personally, I think it is good to protect your belongings, but this guy is acting a little unhinged.

Neighbor parking in two spots on purpose and it’s unhinged. Story time… Recently, a new tenant moved into the empty unit next to me.

Living in an apartment is a great way to get started in life.

We live on the second floor of an apartment building. One set of stairs leads to both our units. This neighbor looks like they’re in their 20s and seems to be his first time living on his own.

It is terrible that this happened to him.

Shortly after moving in, his truck gets broken into the night they left it unlocked with valuables in it. Naturally, that would make any person feel like their space and property have been violated, and even cause you to feel unsafe.

I can completely understand wanting to protect your belongings.

The next day, the neighbor knocked on my door and introduced himself (for the third time) and asked if my doorbell camera caught any of it, but it hadn’t picked up any motion. He then tells me what happened and how he was feeling and going to file a police report, etc. This guy then says that he’ll just have to stay up all night to catch the thieves and shoot them with the gun he has.

She should be happy that he is going to put a stop to the theft.

What the heck— I get it, guns everywhere, but to be that unhinged is wild, and it’s the first time he’s experienced this. First time living alone, my apartment was robbed twice in one week, and 4 years ago, my car was broken into three times in three months, so if anyone gets it, it’s me.

He is happy to move his car.

The neighbor now parks in two spots, taking up the spot that I usually park in (we don’t have assigned spots), but I politely knock on his door and ask if he could move his vehicle. He says he hadn’t realized it and will move the car (he’s been parking like that for the last week). Then he explains he parks that way so his camera can see his truck, and if he has to shoot someone, it won’t hit any cars.

Ok, now he is acting a little crazy.

He moved his truck, and it’s still taking up the other spot and says he’s not moving it again and that’s how he’s going to park. He proceeds to tell me about the incident again and how extremely traumatized they are.

Maybe she has good reason to be nervous.

I approached his vehicle, probably shouldn’t have done that, and he asks me to back away from his vehicle and tells me not to engage him ever again. I now feel a bit unsafe due to his slightly reactive behavior, staying up nights (my doorbell captures motion), saying he’s going to shoot the person who broke into his truck (I know there are laws about that here in TX).

At first I thought the guy was just a bit over the top, but by the end of the story, he is coming off as completely crazy. She should notify the building manager that he is taking up two spots, at the very least.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This person wonders if it was just a bad joke.

Good question. Did he lock his car?

He might be making illegal threats.

I agree, documenting these incidents is important.

He can’t park like that and get away with it.

He is definitely acting a little bit out of control. At the very least, she should be documenting any interactions in case things escalate.

More than likely, he will calm down, and nothing will come of this. She doesn’t need to put up with his bad parking, though.