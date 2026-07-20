Her Neighbor’s Dog Games Kept Leaving a Mess in Her Yard, But Then an HOA Complaint Changed Everything

Paying nearly $2,000 a year in HOA fees is supposed to buy some peace of mind about your neighborhood, not a recurring dog waste problem in your own backyard.

One homeowner has been dealing with one difficult neighbor who consistently plays fetch with their dog in other people’s yards, letting the dog relieve itself without ever cleaning up afterward.

So after the neighbor’s negligence started impacting her daughter, she decided to report the situation to the HOA instead of approaching the neighbor herself.

Rather than resolving anything, the report seems to have only earned her dirty looks, with the dog still showing up in her yard just as often as before.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITA for reporting my neighbor’s dog to HOA? I live in a somewhat upscale neighborhood, we pay ~2k a year in HOA, which may not sound high to some, but it’s high to me. Anyways, my backyard backs up to 3 other people’s backyards and none of us have a fence.

This neighbor has caused quite a bit of trouble recently.

My neighbor next door consistently and constantly plays fetch in our yard (and other yards). The dog poops in our yard and our neighbor doesn’t bother to pick up after her. So we are forced to clean up after the dog. My daughter has stepped into its waste several times, and once accidentally even rolled in it.

The homeowner is quickly beginning to lose their patience, so she started getting the HOA involved.

In my opinion it’s extremely disrespectful to play fetch with your dog in other people’s yards. I’ve reported them to the HOA because I don’t have a good relationship with these neighbors and frankly I’m afraid of confrontation.

This managed to only make matters worse, though.

I don’t dislike dogs, I just dislike irresponsible dog owners, so it’s frustrating. But now they are giving us a stank eye and STILL sending their dog to our yard.

This neighbor can’t continue to behave this way.

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What did Reddit think?

Maybe HOAs do serve somewhat of a purpose.

This commenter has a few helpful suggestions.

There are other authorities this homeowner could report to.

Sometimes you just have to revolt against bad behavior.

Filing an HOA complaint instead of confronting someone directly isn’t cowardice — especially when you already have a strained relationship.

HOAs practically exist for this very reason, and this homeowner is already paying more than enough for the right to use it.

This homeowner has a legitimate hygiene and safety concern.

And if this behavior continues, this homeowner will have to go even more lethal.