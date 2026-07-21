Her Roommate Keeps Turning Their Apartment Into a Sauna. Now She’s Completely Sleep-Deprived and Pushing Back.

I make no bones about it...

I’m no fan of sleeping in a hot room!

Being too cold requires an easy fix: you just pile on more blankets and you’re good to go.

But if you’re too hot when you’re trying to sleep, you’re gonna be up all night tossing, turning, and cursing.

The woman who wrote this story is dealing with a roommate who likes it HOT…and she’s had just about enough of it.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

Can’t stand my roommate! She wants us to sleep in a sauna. “I’m in a university dorm with this girl, she’s perfectly nice for the most part but tonight I officially lost my cool. It’s Sunday, and we have to get up at 7 am tomorrow. She comes in at 2 am, is SO loud and scuttles around for 30 minutes turns the room light on waking me up and does her skincare.

What the hell?!?!

Like, are you joking?! And then on top of that she TURNS THE HEATING ON so that our room is 27°c aka 81°F and I’m literally sweating my feet are heating up like crazy and I can’t sleep!

She’s right…

It’s so frustrating because I can’t strip naked but she could put on a hoodie—keep in mind I’m happy with a reasonable 24°c / 75F although preferable I’d sleep in 22. I feel like this crosses into insane territory?! Now it’s 3:30 am and I can’t sleep and I have to wake up in literally 3.5 hours. I’m just SO frustrated. We met yesterday and like I want to make compromises, which I am (ie temperature), but this has made me want to rip out my hair.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another reader chimed in.

Ugh…hell no!

That’s what I say about this!

This would be a huge dealbreaker for me.

These roommates have some things to figure out…