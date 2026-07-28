Her Upstairs Neighbor Has Been Screaming Disturbing Things for Days — She’s Contacted Management and Is Now Weighing a Wellness Check

It’s hard to feel safe at home when you never know what’s happening in the apartment above you.

One woman has dealt with occasional screaming from her upstairs neighbor since moving into a rundown studio.

Usually, the ruckus only lasted a day and then stopped.

This time, though, the yelling has continued for several days and sounds much more disturbing.

She contacted the property manager, but she doesn’t expect much help. So, now she’s wondering if anyone has any advice to offer.

Keep reading to see exactly what’s been going on.

I think my upstairs neighbor is having a psychotic episode I moved into this pretty ******, rundown studio almost a year ago and pretty quickly realized why it was so cheap. In addition to the general decay of the place, there is also a tenant in the unit upstairs (it’s a house divided into 4 apartments, 2 on the ground floor and 2 upstairs), and he occasionally goes on very, very loud screaming rants at all hours. In the year I’ve lived here, he’s done it a few times, but usually the episodes only last a day or so, and I thought maybe it was him playing video games.

Unfortunately, he started ranting a few days ago and hasn’t stopped yet.

However, a few days ago he started ranting and hasn’t really stopped. It’s not constant, but every hour or so it starts up again, and he’s saying stuff about Epstein and saying slurs and, in general, sounds like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver. I just texted the property manager suggesting a wellness check, but they notoriously do not care and will probably tell me to call the cops if I’m so bothered. What would you do in my position? I am a single woman, and this guy could absolutely kill me with his bare hands, so that is why I haven’t said anything directly to him.

Wow! That does not seem like somewhere a single woman should be living.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do in her situation.

This is a sad thought, but very true.

That’s good advice.

She should definitely do this.

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It does sound scary.

That would be scary for anyone, especially when you live alone and don’t know what he might do.

First off, she shouldn’t confront him herself or wait for the property manager to decide whether it matters.

At this point, the safest move is to call for a wellness check and explain exactly what she’s been hearing. Furthermore, she should keep her doors locked, document the episodes, and leave for a while if she ever feels like the situation is getting worse.

It’s always better to take something like this seriously than ignore it and hope nothing happens.

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