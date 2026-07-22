Her Wealthy Friend Was Stressing Over a Luxury Vacation. Her Subtle Joke Cut Deep—and Now She Can’t Shake the Guilt.

Pexels/Reddit
People handle stress very differently depending on their life experiences.
The following story involves a
woman who moved in with her wealthy client, who eventually became her friend.
However, she started getting frustrated with her constant complaints about preparing for a vacation.
So after listening to more complaints, she made a subtle but pointed joke that shifted the mood.
Yikes! Do you think this was a good move? Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA? Made a snarky comment to my wealthy friend due to her stress of an upcoming 2-wk. vacation
We are both in our 40s. She was and is a pet care client of mine.
She asked me to move in as she is by far my most frequent client.
She travels at least once a month. We have gotten close since I have been here.
She has made snarky comments about my weight.
I am in a normal BMI, but she is a marathon runner.
This woman’s friend has always been good and generous to her.
She has several Pelotons, so her standards are perfection.
She does not bite her tongue herself, ever.
Though she is also “good” to me as a client, if that makes sense.
She has been generous here and there.
Her friend was stressing about a two-week vacation she was planning to take.
She is going on an international two-week vacation. She has been at peak stress for the last three days.
Those three days she has had off to prepare to go.
She has been sighing heavily and complaining about the whole process of packing.
She keeps thinking of what needs to be done.
She, on the other hand, grew up in poverty.
She knows I am a coal miner’s daughter. I grew up in absolute poverty.
I wondered if my dad or any of his friends would return home after their shift.
That used to happen all the time.
There were coal mine explosions and fires.
She understood that traveling can be stressful, but she thinks it’s unnecessary to obsess over it.
I tolerate her stress well. It often bleeds over as snippiness and passive aggression toward me.
This happens often when she has to travel for business.
I know those are legitimately high stakes. There are six or seven figures on the line.
But this is different. She is just getting ready for a vacation.
My mind has less tolerance for her spinning out about it.
All she could see was privilege.
I know traveling is stressful. But I just see privilege.
So she was huffing and puffing this morning.
She was getting ready to show me how to take care of her garden.
She was complaining about having to send an email or two before she left.
She was letting herself be overwhelmed.
She made a snarky comment but held back afterwards.
So, I made this comment, “I would make a joke about the coal mines, but I will keep it to myself.”
Things went silent for a bit. Then, we quickly moved on. We were our usual selves.
Our relationship is good despite us being two very different people.
I felt guilty afterward. But I think she does respond a lot to my reality checks.
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She wanted to know if she was in the wrong.
She was not always a multi-millionaire. But what do you all think?
I never ever confront her or say negative things to her at all.
She is, after all, my main source of income.
Thanks in advance.
Uh oh, that joke definitely had some bite to it!
It wasn’t cruel, but it came from a place of built-up frustration.
Let’s just hope OP’s friend was too preoccupied with her worries to realize the joke was aimed at her.
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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another honest opinion.
Here’s a similar remark.
It’s not a competition, says this one.
Finally, here’s a simple solution.
Not everyone will understand rich girl problems.
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Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories:
Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community Tags: · aita, coal mines, pet care, picture, reddit, roommate tension, top, travel, vacation stress, weight comments
Her Wealthy Friend Was Stressing Over a Luxury Vacation. Her Subtle Joke Cut Deep—and Now She Can’t Shake the Guilt.
by Heide Lazaro
Pexels/Reddit
People handle stress very differently depending on their life experiences.
The following story involves a woman who moved in with her wealthy client, who eventually became her friend.
However, she started getting frustrated with her constant complaints about preparing for a vacation.
So after listening to more complaints, she made a subtle but pointed joke that shifted the mood.
Yikes! Do you think this was a good move? Read the full story below for all the details.
This woman’s friend has always been good and generous to her.
Her friend was stressing about a two-week vacation she was planning to take.
She, on the other hand, grew up in poverty.
She understood that traveling can be stressful, but she thinks it’s unnecessary to obsess over it.
All she could see was privilege.
She made a snarky comment but held back afterwards.
She wanted to know if she was in the wrong.
Uh oh, that joke definitely had some bite to it!
It wasn’t cruel, but it came from a place of built-up frustration.
Let’s just hope OP’s friend was too preoccupied with her worries to realize the joke was aimed at her.
Trending and Popular
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another honest opinion.
Here’s a similar remark.
It’s not a competition, says this one.
Finally, here’s a simple solution.
Not everyone will understand rich girl problems.
Trending and Popular
AuthorHeide Lazaro
Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.
Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · aita, coal mines, pet care, picture, reddit, roommate tension, top, travel, vacation stress, weight comments
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