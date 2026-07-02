His Coworker Kept Stealing the Good Dustpan and Broom at Work — So He Came Up With a Plan They Didn’t See Coming

It goes without saying that you’re not going to always be best friends with all of your colleagues. After all, you’re very different people – of different ages, backgrounds, and interests – and we’re simply not designed to just love everyone. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t be pleasant and respectful of everyone you work with, just as you deserve the same treatment from them, in return.

So when the guy in this story found that his colleague was hoarding supplies at his own workstation, while the rest of the team were having to manage without, he was understandably upset. So he hatched a plan – and carried it out seamlessly.

Read on to find out what happened.

My petty revenge on selfish co-worker I work in a small factory where I work in a pod of eight people. The work we do is pretty dirty, and we are required to clean our stations every day, per the fire marshal’s order. One of my coworkers took the best broom and the best dustpan to keep at his station. This is unusual because our brooms and dustpans are kept in a specific area that everyone can access.

Let’s see how that selfish act affected this factory worker.

I would have to walk around four stations and go directly into his personal work area to retrieve the broom and dustpan. It’s rude to go into someone else’s work space. I was pretty upset. If you have to clean every day, you can understand what it means to sequester the best broom and the best dustpan for your own use. Instead of causing drama by going into his work area, I bought a dustpan of equal quality to keep at my own station, and an even better dustpan for everyone else – the kind you don’t have to bend over to use!

The message to the co-worker was clear.

I made it clear that it was for everyone to use, I wasn’t playing favorites. There are a couple of people there that have trouble getting all the way down to sweep dirt into a dustpan, so I did those guys a favor I guess. Let Mr. Selfish have his old, slightly okay dustpan and broom. My petty revenge makes him look like a total jerk.

Good on this worker for upgrading the equipment instead of taking the best for himself.

His colleagues will really value his effort – and he’s right, it makes the other guy look really bad.

Who takes the best cleaning supplies for themselves, really?

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

Plenty of folks appreciated this guy’s kind gesture towards his co-workers.

While others wondered why management weren’t doing their jobs.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was more concerned about the guy’s bank balance.

These guys are right, there is no way that this employee should be having to purchase new cleaning supplies out of his own pocket, just to make sure that his colleagues actually have what they need. That’s really unfair, and just suggests that the company isn’t managing itself very well. After all, managers should be taking care of the guy that has taken the best supplies away from his co-workers, and should be ensuring that the brooms are suitable for everyone to use, too.

But the sheer fact that instead of getting some kind of malicious revenge, or even putting in a complaint against his colleague, this guy simply found ways to adapt and make life better for his co-workers too. It shows the kind of person he is, and it’s a good look for him – it’s just a shame that the selfish colleague isn’t going to get his comeuppance – not yet, at least.

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