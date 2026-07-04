His Dad Banned Him From Using the Stove at Home — He Uses It Anyway and They Fight About It Every Time

I can totally understand why a dad wouldn’t want his son to use the stove…

If his son was a child.

But don’t you find it a little bit strange that the dad in this story doesn’t want his 25-year-old son using the stove to cook?

Yeah…that’s odd…

But that’s what this guy is dealing with, and he wants to know if he’s wrong for rebelling against his old man.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not following my dad’s house rules? “I (25 m) live with my (60 m) dad and his wife. Wife is pretty chill, we don’t really talk too much unless needed. My dad is kind of strict with some rules because “under my roof” type attitude which is fair. Some of these rules in my opinion however, are really stupid.

This is pretty weird, let’s be honest…

The one in particular that has caused multiple fights is that I am NOT allowed to use the stove. I had broken this rule last year on Christmas day and it caused a huge fight that led to me getting kicked out of the house for 3 whole days. Fast forward to present day. I have been using the stove at night time when he is asleep to make myself food. I turn it off and clean up my mess and he has no idea in the morning when he wakes up.

Oh boy, here we go…

Last night I was making food on the stove and he happened to wake up and go into the kitchen and proceeded to yell and berate me for using the stove saying how I was going to “Burn down the house” and “what a huge mess I made.” The stove was off when he came in the kitchen and the mess was minimal which I had planned to clean up anyways once I was done. Nothing extreme came of it like me getting kicked out but I do think it’s extremely stupid to not be able to use the stove in the house I live in (I pay rent too, so I’m not freeloading). AITA for continuing to ignore this rule or should I be respecting the rules my dad has in place?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

These two sound like they’re a bit too close for comfort.

You can say that again!

It sounds like this guy needs to find his own place to live ASAP.