His Friend Swore He Paid for His Order, But the Staff Trapped The Friend in a Furious Standoff Over a ‘Ghost’ Receipt

It seems that the world is constantly changing, and that includes the way we shop. Shopping online is all too common now, and ordering online for store pickup is quite common as well.

I honestly love shopping online and having items delivered to my door or ordering online and then going to the store where my order is ready and waiting for me. It’s so much easier than scanning the aisles searching for everything on your list and hoping it’s in stock.

But have you ever wondered what would happen if you drove over to a store to pick up your order, and the employees didn’t have any record of your purchase? What would you do?

In this story, one man is in this situation when he goes to an electronics store to pick up an order for his friend.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

‘You’re cheating me and taking all his money!’ In this story, the man at the store will be A and the friend will be B. I work at a big electronics store. We provide multiple services like sales, expertise, calibration and also something called Collect@Store. This is essentially a reservation for an item online and within X amount of hours, we have either put it aside or informed the customers, that the item could not be found, sorry for the inconvenience and all that. The customer then comes, pays and gets his or hers item.

The story starts with a customer trying to pick up an order for a friend.

Now this happened last year, but I still remember it quite well. It also happened during a test period of people paying for the item at home to then collect it (this was quickly scrapped). I was at the cashier’s desk with one of my coworkers and we got this big gentleman A (mid 50s we can only assume). He informs us that he has been sent out by a friend B to collect a C@S. He provides us with the phone number, but we can’t find anything. We ask when it was ordered (C@S is only up for 48 hours, then gets put back on the shelf), and A insists it was today. He then calls his friend, who we can hear yelling profanity at us for ‘Once again trying to cheat him and steal his money’.

Did he just threaten them?

A then hung up on B, and A started to give us hell for it. He insisted that B could never get the money back, since it was a mastercard (we can easily send money back, it is no problem). A then starts telling us, that both him and B are from a home for the ‘mentally unstable’ (his words) and that B was quite violent, if things didn’t go his way. My friend and I just stood there not knowing how to take this in any other way than a threat. B keeps spamming him with texts half being profanity at us and half being THIS STORE, THIS TIME, THIS PHONE NUMBER AND THIS NAME.

They decided to try something.

In a stroke of luck, cause we have been working in retail for years, and have sadly come to the conclusion, that customers sometimes aren’t that smart. So we look up the phone number in ‘all’ rather than ‘this store’. No bite. Right, we then (really grasping at straws here) looked up his name. This normally gives nothing unless you have a really unique name. And finally we found something.

They figured out what happened.

In an ENTIRELY different store. With an ENTIRELY different phone number and mail than what we had been informed. We turned the screen to A and he instantly calms down at us and starts apologising and dials up his friend. He then starts telling B, that he is a jerk and an idiot, that he ordered it to another store under other information, than the friend had told the man.

At least A seemed apologetic.

Instead of realising the mistake, B once again starts sputtering profanity at us, how we are trying to cheat and embarrass him. Keep in mind, not once has the phone been on speakers, B is just yelling so loudly, we can hear EVERYTHING. After a few threats or two, A cuts off the call and apologises for the inconvenience and the pure madness. He leaves to pick up the item from the other store, while we just stand there. This all happened within 10 minutes.

Wow! That’s crazy! I’m glad A apologized. His friend is nuts!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks they should’ve come up with that idea sooner.

Another person can relate to their frustration.

The customer is not always right. In fact, the customer may not even have the right store!

My favorite part of this story is that A apologized when he realized the store and the employees were not the problem. He understood that his friend was the one who messed up. If I were him, I’d never pick up anything on that friend’s behalf again.

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