July 20, 2026 at 10:55 am

His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

by Jayne Elliott

happy pizza delivery guy

Shutterstock

I would find it very frustrating to work at a retail job where you never know how many hours you’re actually going to be working. If you count on a certain amount of money each week in your paycheck, what do you do if your manager suddenly decides to schedule you for fewer shifts than usual?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy was really upset when his manager cut some of his shifts to try to save the company money, but instead of sulking about it, he found a way to get revenge on the manager.

Let’s read all about it.

Want to cut my shift to save money?

Background: So I work at a large pizza chain as a delivery driver, and our franchise manager is known to be a bit tight when it comes to saving money.

As the Easter Break is this weekend, every day is a designated public holiday and employees receive double pay across the entire weekend.

The store manager had originally had me rostered on for the Saturday and Sunday nights during evening rush, along with 2 other drivers as it was expected to be extremely busy due to the Easter Break and a large sports event nearby.

They’re going to be short staffed!

To save money on costs, as I was the most expensive driver to employ based on my age and experience, the FM has cut my shift entirely, leaving me with just two shifts for the week, barely enough to cover my expenses.

After discussing it with my SM and there being no way he can get me back on the roster unless someone calls in sick, I figured it would be a good idea to take some annual leave I’ve had saved up over the last year on that day, which the SM agreed as it will end up costing the FM more to not employ me and have customers angry at long delivery times than if he had not cut my shift.

I like this guy’s attitude! Instead of being angry about the minimal hours, he’s getting satisfaction in making life harder for the annoying manager.

The customers aren’t going to be happy, but maybe the manager will appreciate OP’s hard work.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants an update.

2026 07 18 at 5.33.36 PM His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

Another person suggests looking for another job.

2026 07 18 at 5.33.48 PM His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

Here’s some advice from Australia.

2026 07 18 at 5.34.10 PM His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

This is a good question.

2026 07 18 at 5.34.20 PM His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

I think he should look for another job. If the boss is cutting his shifts to save money, he can’t count on the number of shifts he wants and needs. Instead of being upset about it or getting revenge, he could try to find another pizza place that will actually give him the hours he’s looking for.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.
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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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