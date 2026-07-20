His Manager Tried to Cut His Hours Down to Just Two Shifts, So He Cashed In His Accumulated Vacation Time and Left the Store Stranded

I would find it very frustrating to work at a retail job where you never know how many hours you’re actually going to be working. If you count on a certain amount of money each week in your paycheck, what do you do if your manager suddenly decides to schedule you for fewer shifts than usual?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy was really upset when his manager cut some of his shifts to try to save the company money, but instead of sulking about it, he found a way to get revenge on the manager.

Let’s read all about it.

Want to cut my shift to save money? Background: So I work at a large pizza chain as a delivery driver, and our franchise manager is known to be a bit tight when it comes to saving money. As the Easter Break is this weekend, every day is a designated public holiday and employees receive double pay across the entire weekend.

The store manager had originally had me rostered on for the Saturday and Sunday nights during evening rush, along with 2 other drivers as it was expected to be extremely busy due to the Easter Break and a large sports event nearby.

They’re going to be short staffed!

To save money on costs, as I was the most expensive driver to employ based on my age and experience, the FM has cut my shift entirely, leaving me with just two shifts for the week, barely enough to cover my expenses. After discussing it with my SM and there being no way he can get me back on the roster unless someone calls in sick, I figured it would be a good idea to take some annual leave I’ve had saved up over the last year on that day, which the SM agreed as it will end up costing the FM more to not employ me and have customers angry at long delivery times than if he had not cut my shift.

I like this guy’s attitude! Instead of being angry about the minimal hours, he’s getting satisfaction in making life harder for the annoying manager.

The customers aren’t going to be happy, but maybe the manager will appreciate OP’s hard work.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is let go from a charity due to budget cuts, then gets blowback from the board over her severance. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants an update.

Another person suggests looking for another job.

Here’s some advice from Australia.

This is a good question.

I think he should look for another job. If the boss is cutting his shifts to save money, he can’t count on the number of shifts he wants and needs. Instead of being upset about it or getting revenge, he could try to find another pizza place that will actually give him the hours he’s looking for.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute. Read The Drama →